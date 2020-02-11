The Bellisario College of Communications will begin to offer a course next semester focusing on media and mass incarceration that will be instructed by Shaheen Pasha.

The course will eventually become part of the Prison Journalism Project, an initiative led by Pasha with the goal of empowering incarcerated people through the power of storytelling and journalism.

“When you take a look at what the world is like behind bars, there are a lot of rumors, misinformation and social isolation,” Pasha said. “Communication and writing skills are vital no matter what career you’re in — the ability to ask questions and understand basic news literacy and what’s happening outside while you’re isolated inside.”

The course next semester will allow students to learn about incarcerated people and the media. The future project will allow students to learn side-by-side with prisoners.

Pasha said the skills incarcerated people could develop from taking journalism classes are vital in adjusting to life following their incarceration — and since 95 percent of incarcerated individuals will be released from prison, Pasha said she believes it’s critical to help them develop these skills.

Penn State student Divine Lipscomb served two terms in prison, one of which included 15 months in solitary confinement.

Lipscomb’s experiences as an incarcerated individual led him to become an advocate for rehabilitation and education.

“If I had the opportunity to access higher education while I was inside, I would have made better decisions upon my return to society,” Lipscomb (senior- rehabilitation and human services) said. “The barriers I faced may have still existed — however, I would have been better equipped.”

Pasha previously led the course at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where students had the ability to work together with inmates at a local prison on various journalism projects.

The success of this project led Pasha to develop the Prison Journalism Project so students and inmates across the country could benefit from the program.

“I think what students need is to drop this veil that’s between them and this very hidden world,” Pasha said. “Students have a lot of ideas about mass incarceration, but they’ve never actually seen what it’s like to be inside. I think that moment of just walking in and the doors shutting changes you for a second.”

Pasha said to truly get a glimpse of what life behind bars is like, one needs to understand first-hand the environment incarcerated people experience on a day-to-day basis.

As a Harry Potter fan, she described the feeling of entering a maximum security facility as entering Azkaban, describing the atmosphere as “soul sucking.”

Pasha’s career has prepared her to work with the prison system. Prior to her professorship at the University of Massachusetts, she worked as a foreign correspondent in the Middle East.

She first freelanced and taught at the American University in Cairo, Egypt before covering legal topics as a Thompson Reuters journalist in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

There, she ran a legal magazine called “The Brief” that covered the business of law in the Middle East and North Africa.

Her experiences covering the business side of law revealed a flaw in the incarceration system that she said stood out to her and affected her on a personal level. As someone with an incarcerated best friend, Pasha couldn’t help but notice the disparities between how “white collar criminals” are treated compared to other incarcerated people.

“I saw this guy who went to college and is educated and is really smart and he’s in this situation where there is nothing for him, nothing to do, the amount of atrophy your brain goes through from just sitting there…” Pasha said. “Then, on the other hand, you’re seeing these white collar criminals being treated almost as heroes and people rushing to meet with them, and I think that is what planted the seed for me.”

The course will explore how media played a role in the rise of mass incarceration and how it continues to play a role in highlighting the injustices in the United States’ incarceration system.

Pasha will lead students in an exploration of various issues — from bigger issues like life without parole and solitary confinement to everyday issues such as the cost of phone calls and sanitary products.

Something she emphasized as being critical to the rehabilitation — or lack thereof — for incarcerated people is the various visitation policies that affect their contact with loved ones.

“When you can’t hug your child, that rips you off your humanity,” Pasha said. “If you don’t get to hug anyone, it changes you. If you don’t get to talk to the people you love, it isolates you from society."

Pasha said when the class does evolve to a joint course between incarcerated people and students, the two will be treated as equals.

“For me, when my students come in from PSU and when my students come in from any facility, they are on equal ground,” Pasha said. “I think there’s this assumption that men and women on the inside don’t have anything to give and that a college student will come in and change their world, but what you often find is that they are literally learning from each other and their various experiences.”

Through the Restorative Justice Initiative, Pasha is currently teaching a creative nonfiction writing course at the Centre County Correction Facility. Although she began teaching the course just three weeks ago, Pasha described the experience as already being successful.

“My first week we did a free write about their first memory because these men all have so many memories about their incarceration,” Pasha said. “They were telling stories about their first trip with their mom or what their experiences in kindergarten were. When they read it to each other, it was a moment of bonding.”

In addition to teaching at the Centre County Correction Facility and running the Prison Journalism Project, Pasha is an assistant professor in the Bellisario College of Communications, where she started working in the fall.

Cole Ensminger, a student in Pasha's COMM 460 class, said he has witnessed her passion firsthand.

“She is an unconventional professor in that she is very real with us,” Ensminger (senior-digital and print journalism) said. “I think this is an incredibly unique opportunity for students to experience another learning environment. It provides them with a different perspective when it comes to journalism and life.”

This different perspective is exactly what Pasha hopes students take away from the course.

“I want students to be able to take away the experience of the 2.3 million people that they normally would have never had and be able to use that ability to interact with people that you wouldn’t otherwise interact with and tell stories that you wouldn’t otherwise be able to tell,” Pasha said. “Overall, it’s a great experience for people to understand shared humanity.”

RELATED