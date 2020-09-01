There are many components to teaching a foreign language class, from making sure students participate to correcting things like the annunciation of certain words.

Now, professors have to do all of this over Zoom, making adjustments as needed to their classes as needed.

Jaime Garcìa-Prudencio, an assistant teaching professor in the Spanish for agricultural program, is teaching all of his language courses synchronously while remote.

“[In an in-person class] students would have to deal with shields and face masks, and if I talk to you, my voice is a little muffled and you do not see me, and [my] facial expressions and body language is gone,” Garcìa-Prudencio said.

Garcìa-Prudencio said while attending online classes in a synchronous form, students are able to see professors with their facial expressions.

“We still do the drills, but we have changed some of our materials to this environment,” he said. “For example, a student could easily use an online translator.”

Garcìa-Prudencio said small class sizes are the key to making sure language classes are still efficient and easy for students to learn.

“You have your screen and it is divided into 16, 20 or three, and if you have fewer students it makes it easier to engage and make them participate,” Garcìa-Prudencio said. “Once you pass the line of 15 or 20, there is very little that you can do in 50 to 75 minutes of class, so I have enough time with my small classes that I can pay attention to and make sure they enjoy the input and output.”

Cultural experiences and studying abroad are other factors that can help students learn a language, which have been hindered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Garcìa-Prudencio and a colleague have instead created virtual tours of certain parts of Spain.

“It was in February this year, Spain already dealing with COVID-19 and the United States took a month and a half to jump into the pandemic, my colleague and were able to manage to deliver his field trips into fully immersive virtual reality field trips, and I am using it in my classes,” Garcìa-Prudencio said.

Garcìa-Prudencio teaches a special topics class, where he prepares students to study abroad and effectively use their Spanish speaking abilities to communicate with locals.

A professor of French and linguistics, Lisa Reed has found her Zoom classes to be surprisingly better than she expected.

“I haven’t found it very difficult because if you put it in a certain kind of view you can see everyone and you see their names, and you can call on them and they seem more open to speak on Zoom over in the classroom,” Reed said.

Reed has been taking advantage of Zoom’s features to ensure students are still getting a quality education and staying engaged.

Specifically, Reed has been using practice quizzes, a Zoom-specific feature, to make sure students are understanding the material.

“You can set up some multiple-choice questions which reinforce the notions, and they can take it right after class. I found that has been a really nice feature of Zoom,” Reed said. “In class, you cannot grade 20-24 people every day in class. That is a real pro.”

Reed said the quizzes help reinforce material that needs to be repeated multiple times, such as conjugations and pronunciations for foreign language classes.

According to Reed, students in her classes seem to be more relaxed in their dorms, apartments and homes rather than in the classroom, which she believes is why students are more willing to speak.

“There are a lot of surprising advantages to it,” Reed said. “Much more positive than I thought it would be when I heard about it in March.”

Reed said a disadvantage of online classes is the slower nature of the class.

“Some things are faster in person,” Reed said. “You can quickly go to the board, and online it’s like, “Oh, now I have to set up the breakout room,’ when in person you could just say ‘talk to your neighbor.’”

Reed said she was also surprised by how clear the quality of the microphones were and that she could hear students speak very well, which is essential for a foreign language course.

“Your generation is very well equipped for this stuff,” Reed said.

Madeline Skjefstad is currently taking a Spanish course online and finds it to be more difficult than in-person classes.

“It is really hard to have discussions and work on pronunciation over Zoom,” Skjefstad (junior-supply chain management) said.

Skjefstad is enrolled at Penn State Brandywine but currently lives in State College.

Skjefstad said she feels less willing to speak during class, but the breakout rooms make her feel more comfortable to speak.

“You are less scared because it’s only you and one or two other people,” Skjefstad said.