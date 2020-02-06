Penn State's supercomputer needs a new name.

Penn State’s Institute for Computational and Data Sciences (ICDS) is taking submissions for the renaming of its high-performance computing system, currently named ICDS-ACI.

Jenni Evans, director of ICDS, said the supercomputer should no longer go by its acronym and instead be renamed to something more memorable for users.

“We want a name that people will say, ‘Oh, that’s the Penn State supercomputer,’” Evans said. “We think Penn Staters can come up with really exciting possibilities for a new name.”

The submission deadline is Feb. 9 . Following the submission period, several contending names will be compiled and voted on in a public poll. The winning name will be announced at the 2020 ICDS Symposium in March.

Evans described the supercomputer as “a laboratory for people who do really intense computing research.” The system is available to aid Penn State researchers across 13 campuses and 70 different colleges.

“People are using the supercomputer to find new Earth-like planets, to understand volcanoes, to analyze individual people’s health, to think about politics, to do climate research and to create new material,” Evans said. “Almost any field can use supercomputing to help their particular kind of research.”

Evans is the centennial president and fellow of the American Meteorological Society, and has experience using the supercomputer for her own research. Right now, she has students and postdoctoral researchers doing research on Midwestern climate models, African hurricane patterns and the improvement of disaster forecasts.

Chuck Pavloski , ICDS interim chief architect and Research Innovations with Scientists and Engineers (RISE) team lead, said the resource gives faculty the ability to conduct research more effectively.

“We have faculty research groups from all over the university that rely on us to help them get their problems running on the advanced cyber infrastructure that is our high-performance computing system,” Pavloski said. “We provide that glue they need to go from science to simulation to reality.”

The supercomputer has been a part of Penn State since 2012 and was updated in 2015. It has helped researchers who are looking into a variety of topics, such as people who are analyzing telescope images to see if planets from neighboring galaxies are inhabitable or political scientists studying networks of information.

“The definition of a supercomputer obviously changes with time because things evolve,” Pavloski said. “What’s on your phone now is equivalent to what a supercomputer would be in the 80s.”

Pavloski said supercomputing is basically “anything that is a scaled-up version of what a computer can do.” He said a typical workstation computer has four to 24 computational cores, which represent the computer’s ability to do between four to 24 tasks at one time.

In contrast, Penn State’s supercomputer has a 30,000 computational core system— putting into perspective how much more powerful it is than the average desktop.

Pavloski said the naming contest is not only a way to give the supercomputer a more catchy title, but also to increase faculty and student awareness of the ICDS’s wide array of resources.

“One problem we have with the institute right now is recognition,” Pavloski said. “People are not aware of what we can provide to them to get their research done.”

One way to gain that recognition, Pavloski said, is to have a name that will “stick in people’s heads.”

Liam Jackson , communications manager for ICDS, said he feels the supercomputer needs a name that’s reflective of Penn State’s extensive research portfolio, which he said receives almost $1 billion in external funding from national agencies or industry partners.

“If you take a look at the biggest supercomputers in the world, you’ll find that they all have memorable names,” Jackson said. “We’re looking for something that speaks to the impact that our research has.”

The biggest supercomputer in the world is in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

According to Evans and Jackson, its name, Summit, exemplifies what ICDS wants in a name — short, memorable and representative of its extensive research abilities.

