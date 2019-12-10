In its fifth year participating, Penn State received some generous donations during the annual Giving Tuesday campaign.

From Monday, Dec. 2 to Tuesday, Dec. 3, donors gifted more than $710,000 through over 7,600 donations, according to a press release.

The money will go toward the university’s “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” a campaign with a $2.1 billion fundraising goal.

Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics received the most donations through the Levi Lamb Fund, totaling $81,832 from more than 280 people. Contributors also donated many gifts to the Penn State Blue Band Legacy Fund, the Penn State Alumni Association Blue & White Society Fund and the Textbook Educational Resources Endowment.

The Club Gymnastics team garnered the most donations of participating Penn State students organizations with 131 gifts. The Crew Club raised the most funds of any student group with $5,780. In total, student groups raised more than $30,000 through 600 gifts.

“Once again, Penn Staters from around the world have come together to support a range of worthy causes, encourage our students and advance our University,” Jenny Daigle Benoit, Penn State’s executive director for annual giving, said in the release. “In this season of giving, we can all take pride in how the Penn State community is creating a brighter future for us all.”