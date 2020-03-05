Penn State canceled all spring break embedded courses due to the increasing hysteria over the coronavirus — two days before I was supposed to board a flight to Vietnam.

I had been dreaming about taking the College of Communication’s international reporting class since my first semester at Penn State, and this trip was supposed to be the highlight of my college career.

Now, instead of traveling to the other side of the world for what could have been my greatest journalistic experience, I’ll be returning home to northeast Pennsylvania for spring break.

I’m trying my best to understand and accept the university’s decision, since it was definitely the smartest and safest choice. I’m just disappointed that I won’t get to see through the story I’ve been working on since January.

During all the worry about the coronavirus, I managed to keep a pretty optimistic mindset about this trip from the start. Vietnam only had 16 cases of the coronavirus, and all of the people have since fully recovered, so why would traveling there be a safety concern?

There’s a lot more to it than just that, though. Vietnam has been super strict with its borders, quarantining anyone with any potential symptoms of the coronavirus. What would have happened if someone on our trip had a cold? What if they shut down all borders once we were in the country and couldn’t return home?

Looking at the hundreds of “what ifs” related to this trip, I totally should have seen this coming sooner — but I was truly in denial about the gravity of the coronavirus.

The university’s decision makes sense — student safety should always be the top priority. But, the heartbreak from ending a project I’ve put so much time and effort into will take a while to heal.

I was planning to do a story on the human trafficking epidemic in Vietnam, after 39 Vietnamese people were found dead in a truck in the United Kingdom. I had plans to meet with leaders of NGOs in Vietnam to follow the work they do, both in educational prevention and victim recovery programs.

I haven’t been this excited about a story I was planning in a long time, and I still won’t accept that it’s over. But the story wouldn’t have come together if I were to get the coronavirus while trying to report on it.

I should still be grateful though — at least I am only missing out on a one week trip. I can talk to sources over the phone or internet, and I can still make my story come together if I really work for it.

I only have one class impacted by this outbreak so far — some students will have their whole semester thrown out the window if they are sent home from their semesters abroad. We’ll have to see what the university has in store for those returning from spring break trips to high risk locations.

It feels selfish to complain about my spring break trip getting canceled when people are dying because of this disease. I was not worried at all about getting sick, though I probably should have been. I had the utmost confidence that I would have been safe traveling to Vietnam — and honestly, I still do.

It is unfortunate that I will not get the spring break experience I was hoping for, but it’s better that we are safe and sad at home than sick and stranded in a foreign country.

There is a bright side to everything, though — at least I will get to see my dog over break.