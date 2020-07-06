Penn State University Athletics is now promoting Nittany Lion-themed face masks on its website.

The masks are available in three different styles for pre-sale. According to the website, the masks are available in "limited quantity" ahead of the 2020-21 academic year.

Masks will be shipped to customers in late July and early August.

For more information on the mask styles and prices, visit the Penn State Athletics online store.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State professors weigh in on ongoing fall semester classroom changes Many Penn State students who logged into LionPATH on Monday were surprised to learn some of …