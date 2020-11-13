Penn State's Board of Trustees met Friday afternoon for its final meeting of the semester to approve various funds as the nominations of officers for elections.

Matt Schuyler, vice chairman of the board, was elected to the position of chairman. David Kleppinger and Mary Lee Schneider were both nominated to the position of vice chair.

Funding was expended to allow the university to purchase the building at 101 North Atherton Street. Additionally, funding was distributed to the Forker Laboratory Renovation at Penn State Shenango.

Capital commitments were reduced from $775 million to $526.3 million for the College of Medicine, and the amount of borrowing for the college was reduced to $1.8 billion.

The proposed Water Reclamation Facility Land for Perpetual Easement Swap with State College Borough was approved, too.

The University’s Long-Term Investment Pool Spending Policy and the Investment Policies for LTIP and Non-Endowed Funds were amended and restated, with the goal to improve the investment governance alignment.

Finally, Penn State President Eric Barron offered his appreciation to Mark Dambly, the outgoing chairman of the board who has held the role for over three years.