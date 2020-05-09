Penn State celebrated the spring class of 2020 with a virtual commencement on Saturday, which featured a wide array of celebrity alumni and Penn State fans.

Among the special guests were Joe Jonas and Trace McSorley.

Penn State alumni who spoke at the virtual ceremony represented a varying range in fields of study. The speakers included Mary Ellen Clark (Olympic diver), Jim Stengel (author and public speaker), Lara Spencer (Good Morning America television anchor), John Urschel (former football player with the Baltimore Ravens and current mathematician) and Linda Yaccoarino (chairman at NBCUniversal).

Other notable special guests spoke at the virtual commencement including NASA astronaut Zena Cardman.

The full virtual commencement will be available on YouTube on Sunday.