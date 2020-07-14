Penn State Global Programs held an “International Student, Immigration and Remote Learning” town hall at 8 p.m. Tuesday night to discuss the recently-reversed international college student guidelines announced by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as how instruction will be handled in the fall semester.

Jennifer Campbell, the director of global operations and learning in Global Programs, moderated the town hall and opened the meeting by introducing Roger Brindley, the recently-elected vice provost for Global Programs.

Brindley said Penn State offers a world-class education and is committed to sharing that education with students around the globe.

“We believe that international students are a valuable part of our community,” Brindley said.

Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia then spoke after Brindley. As the director of Penn State’s Center for Immigrants’ Rights Clinic, Wadhia first explained the previously announced directive made by DHS and ICE.

On July 6, DHS and ICE released a broadcast message outlining an adjustment to policies pertaining to international college students.

In March, these guidelines allowed international students to take all of their courses online in the United States due to the travel restrictions presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

The July 6 directive, however, said international students would no longer be permitted to take exclusively online classes in the fall 2020 semester, adding that they could be removed from the country or not permitted back in unless adjustments to scheduling or programs allowed for at least one in-person course.

In light of these new guidelines, a lawsuit was filed against DHS and ICE on July 8 by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a move later supported by Penn State and 58 other universities that signed an amicus brief.

The July 6 directive was then reversed Tuesday in a hearing for the lawsuit held in Boston, Massachusetts. In the hearing, a U.S. federal district court judge announced that DHS and ICE agreed to revoke the policy and revert back to the international student guidelines released in March 2020.

Wadhia said she was impressed and pleased with the result of the hearing.

“I have not seen such a swift and collegial victory over immigration policy in many years,” she said. “Today is a good day.”

Masume Assaf, the director of international student and scholar advising in Global Programs, spoke after Wadhia and said that she — as well as the rest of the DISSA staff — was “overwhelmed by this victory” and looks forward to assisting international students in the fall.

“[DISSA's mission] and the dedication of our staff have not changed,” Assaf said, adding that DISSA will continue to update international students on the results of today’s hearing as more information becomes available.

Penn State President Eric Barron also made an appearance in the town hall to express support for the university’s international students.

“We really look forward to the new year with you, virtually and in-person,” Barron said. “You truly enrich our campus, you enrich our nation and we recognize just how valuable the intellectual stimulation you bring to our campus is.”

Toward the end of the town hall, Campbell also answered questions submitted by Penn State students and parents.

Campbell discussed the modes of learning for the fall 2020 semester, including in-person, remote synchronous, remote asynchronous and mixed mode, which utilizes all forms of instruction to a certain degree.

Campbell said students taking remote classes from outside of the country in the fall semester will not have to set up a Penn State health care plan.

Any student who will be taking courses at the university will have to meet Penn State’s health care requirements, and anyone who fails to do so will result in a code of conduct violation, according to Campbell.

Campbell added that students whose classes are all operating remotely can cancel their Housing and Food Service contracts by submitting a request on eLiving by noon on Monday, July 27. Students who have in-person classes but do not want to live on campus, however, must fill out a request by noon tomorrow, July 15.

According to Campbell, any student who cancels a housing contract will not be guaranteed a room with any of their selected preferences in the spring semester.

Students who initially planned to live off-campus but purchased a commuter meal plan also have the opportunity to cancel their contracts by sending an email to assignmentoffice@psu.edu. Campbell said this will not cancel or affect students’ LionCash accounts.