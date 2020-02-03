In a sea of over 40,000 students, Penn State is comprised of approximately 11,000 international students. Some of these students have their own unique challenges and experiences as they immerse themselves not only in the Penn State culture, but in a foreign country.

Fatemah Almahmeed is an international student from Kuwait. Penn State was the only school Almahmeed (sophomore-architectural engineering) applied to. She ultimately chose to apply because she knew alumni and because Penn State has an architectural engineering program that is approved for her sponsorship’s study plan.

“To be honest in the beginning, I was really excited to come here. For some reason, I don’t know why, I just didn’t want to be in Kuwait anymore,” Almahmeed said. “But when I came here, I was really shocked by how much I would get homesick.”

Almahmeed said she initially experienced a culture shock because she found people in the United States to be nicer than those in Kuwait – though she clarified everyone in Kuwait is still friendly. However, she said the friendly atmosphere may be unique to State College, and is not as apparent in other cities.

“When I go to New York City, I get called names because I’m a Muslim. I think people in State College probably cannot discriminate against a minority even if they wanted it, due to PSU’s strict policies,” Almahmeed said. “And I’m saying this based on my personal experience.”

From San Salvador, El Salvador, Graciela Bolanos is another international student currently studying at Penn State. Bolanos (senior- community, environment and development) initially chose Penn State because she liked the agriculture program, and she liked the feel of the campus.

At first, she wanted to study in Taiwan and even got a scholarship. However, the scholarship was for agricultural engineering, and that wasn’t what Bolanos wanted to do.

Bolanos said there is a large socioeconomic gap within El Salvador. She said people will typically go abroad for college if they are financially able to, but will stay in El Salvador if not.

Many students feel homesick or unsure of themselves when they are suddenly thrown into life at Penn State. Some international students are facing an entirely different culture and environment as they are beginning their experience with higher education.

“It was...a lot,” Bolanos said about adjusting to life as a college student in a new country.

Bolanos said she initially felt homesick as she worked to find her place and people at Penn State, as many native students also experience. However, she was also observing and adopting the social and language differences in the United States.

“People just kind of mind their own business more here. Whereas back home, everyone kind of knows each other, and there’s no such thing as ‘stay in your lane,’” Bolanos said.

As a member of the LGBTQ community, Bolanos said she found the United States more accepting due to this cultural difference. However, she also said it can be “very, very lonely” at times.

“[El Salvador is] a lot of collectivism. Whatever I do speaks about my family,” Bolanos said. “And here, you can just do whatever you want, and there’s going to either be someone else doing it or no one’s going to care.”

Bolanos said the language barrier was one of the biggest challenges she faced when she came to the U.S. She said she received criticism because of her accent and how she expressed herself.

“It would be really tough to even just show my humor. That’s so crazy. The way that we express humor is so tied to culture, language and what words you can use,” Bolanos said. “My personal brand of humor is super tied to semantics and plays on words, and I couldn’t just translate that to English.”

Bolanos also said it was difficult to remind herself she wasn’t any less smart because English isn’t her first language. She said she knew “enough” English when she first came to Penn State, and still considered herself bilingual.

However, she said it was initially challenging to understand the diverse group of accents or people who talk quickly.

Moreover, Bolanos has found her experience at Penn State to be “very freeing,” due to the vast amount of opportunities available.

“There’s enough orgs that are culturally related to me to feel like home, and there’s also tons of orgs and offices and so many different places I can go to,” Bolanos said.

Additionally, Bolanos said she hopes some students at Penn State learn to be more sympathetic toward professors, teaching assistants and students who are not native U.S. citizens because she understands the difficulty of communicating in a second language.

“The amount of hatred that gets put on them is so disrespectful, and I hear it so often,” Bolanos said.

In addition to her studies, Bolanos also works as a resident assistant. Bolanos said she has heard other RAs say it is difficult to connect with their residents who are international students because they “do their own thing.”

“I think you just have to stop and question, ‘What am I doing for them to do their own thing? How can I change?’” Bolanos said.

Though she said she understands that not everyone has the ability to, Bolanos said she encourages everyone who can to study abroad. She said it allows them to immerse themselves in a new culture and experience a new place filled with new people, languages and accents.

Zahraa Al Lawati is a Penn State student from Muscat, Oman. She came to Penn State because Oman “wants educated people.”

Al Lawati (sophomore-forensic science) said scholarships are given to students with certain grade point averages to study in another country. Al Lawati’s sister also attended Penn State and encouraged her to apply.

Al Lawati also said adjusting to being a college student in a foreign country came with challenges. She said the culture “basically is completely different.”

“Culture plays a very big role. For instance, since I’m a Muslim, I can’t shake a man’s hands. When people first meet me, they want to shake my hand, but I just have to explain that I can’t do this,” Al Lawati.

Missing the food from home and general homesickness were also difficulties Al Lawati said she faced.

“I call my mom pretty much every day,” Al Lawati said. “And the flight home is really long.”

While Al Lawati said she hasn’t faced direct discrimination, she said that she can “feel it.” Since she dresses according to her religion’s standards, she said she can tell people are looking at her since she is different.

“If I’m going to class, I try to find a person who looks similar to me, so I don’t feel like they’re uncomfortable. I always think, ‘Okay, I don’t want to sit next to a person who would be uncomfortable with the way I look,’” Al Lawati said.

Al Lawati said she enjoys being at Penn State because she likes meeting people from different cultures and becoming independent.

Almahmeed said she plans to return to Kuwait after she graduates.

Al Lawati said she is considering medical school when she finishes her undergraduate degree, or she may return to Oman to work in research.

Bolanos said she has moved around her whole life, and she doesn’t like to stay in the same place for a long time. After graduating, she said she “definitely doesn’t see herself staying in one place.”

“My entire experience here can be defined or synthesized as a balance,” Bolanos said. “It’s a balance of who I am, and who I want to be, and what things do I keep from my cultural, and what things I adopt from the U.S.”

