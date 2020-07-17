The Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning approved today a $34.8 million replacement project for the University Park Airport's taxiway, according to a Penn State news release.

The project will replace the existing taxiway that has been in service longer than the Federal Aviation Administration's 20-year recommendation, according to the release.

The project will replace the taxiway pavement; remove "direct access to the runway from aprons"; enlarge the hold-bays; widen "fillets and shoulder to meet current FAA design standards"; upgrade the storm sewer; and remove "an abandoned cross-wind runway."

Funding for the project, which is expected to be phased over "a number of years," will come from the FAA and the Passenger Facility Charge, according to the release.

Additionally, the project will "compete for funds from the FAA's Airport Improvement Program discretionary funds."

The project's architect and engineer, appointed by Penn State's Office of Physical Plant, is Wisconsin-based Mead and Hunt, according to a different Penn State news release.

The OPP originally requested the project in Aug. 2018.

