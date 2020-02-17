Public defender and Penn State alumna Tiffany Cabán spoke to students in a lecture organized by College Democrats, Queer and Trans People of Color (QTPOC), Latino Caucus and the LGBTQA Student Roundtable on Monday night.

The lecture took place at 7 p.m. in Heritage Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center. Here, Cabán discussed various aspects of her career, including her seven years of experience as a public defender, her campaign for district attorney in Queens, New York, and her thoughts on the importance of fighting for greater equality in the current criminal justice system.

Latino Caucus president Nicole Jara Andrade said the idea to bring Cabán to campus was brought to her attention by administrative vice president of College Democrats Jacob Klipstein.

“Jacob came up to me and said, ‘We want to bring Tiffany Cabán to campus,’ and he asked me if Latino Caucus would be interested,” Jara Andrade (junior-political science) said. “I’m personally one of her biggest fans because I’m queer, I’m Latina and my family is from New York.”

In response to this suggestion by Klipstein (junior-history, political science and Jewish studies), Jara Andrade said “whether Latino Caucus was part of it or not, I knew I wanted to be involved.”

In order to bring the lecture to fruition, Jara Andrade said she and other leaders involved had to bring together organizations that would contribute and be interested in hearing about the different concepts Cabán would be discussing.

Cabán — beginning the lecture by expressing how she came to be a public defender — said it was her grandfather who inspired her to pursue the career. She said that although she loved her grandfather for his kindness and patience, she also knew he had issues with alcoholism and violence from being a war veteran.

Cabán then said she noticed there are not any systems in place that take into account the details that lead people like her grandfather down these particular paths. This fact inspired her to become a public defender and fight for a better criminal justice system.

In her experience with this job, Cabán added she quickly learned this line of work is “not a matter of good people and bad people.”

Rather, she said it is about broadening people’s perspectives on others and recognizing that the country does not currently have the resources to pull individuals out of these situations. Cabán said this was one of the reasons why she decided to continue with this career path.

Transitioning from her work as a public defender, Cabán also discussed her candidacy in the district attorney race in Queens. Having gotten the idea to run for this office in a text from a friend, Cabán said she was initially skeptical of the idea before coming to the conclusion that the position could help her in her pursuit of equality in the criminal justice system.

“I thought, ‘It seems like a crazy idea, but I’m going to do it because I want to call people out on [this issue],'” Cabán said.

She added that her campaign started out small, with only a few friends acting as her supporters and managers. Within approximately six months, however, Cabán said her operation grow and begin to stand solidly on its own.

Although she ended up losing the election by about 60 votes after a recount, Cabán told the audience she is grateful to have spread her message to people. She said she feels her campaign has helped to “expand the electorate.”

She added that the opportunities that have arisen in the wake of this loss have created an “exciting journey.”

Cabán then opened the presentation for questions from the audience, in which she discussed topics such as political candidates in the upcoming presidential election, what it was like dealing with her loss in the district attorney election, student loan debt, how to make people passionate about voting, and even her two dogs.

Co-first year chairs of College Democrats Aida Shadeck and Emma Cihanowyz both said they were interested in what Cabán had to say.

Shadeck (freshman-film) said she is a fan of Cabán and followed her candidacy closely. She also expressed an appreciation for the public defender’s candid speech.

“I’m thankful that [honesty] is becoming more popular in political conversations, but at the same time it is refreshing, especially given the fact that we are approaching a presidential election,” Shadeck said. “It’s really nice to have people who are clear about who they fight for, why they do it and what actions need to be taken.”

Cihanowyz (freshman-international politics and Spanish) said she was most interested in hearing Cabán’s thoughts on how non-marginalized individuals — a group with which Cihanowyz said she identifies — can represent people from marginalized communities and work toward truly listening to their wants and needs.

Cihanowyz added she was most impacted when Cabán explained the importance of looking to people who “know most in certain situations.”

“I liked that she emphasized looking at the work of a public defender to do the work of a district attorney, looking for someone who worked in a public school to be the secretary of education, things like that,” Cihanowyz said. “It’s better to look for people who know the most instead of career politicians who may not be in it for the right reasons necessarily.”

Overall, Jara Andrade said she felt the lecture left a positive impact on the students in attendance, particularly through the discussion of political involvement on the campus, local and national levels.

“[Cabán] used her town of Queens to help show us that she was in our seats once and this is where she is now,” Jara Andrade said. “If not inspiring students to say, ‘If she can do it, I can do it,’ I think she empowered people who have that drive to do any part that they can in helping with the political influence and general movements that they are passionate about.”

Editor’s note: Jacob Klipstein is a student member of the Collegian’s Board of Directors.