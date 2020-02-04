Penn State has lost a very good boy.

Counseling and Psychological Services’ one and only therapy dog, Luke Doby, also known as Luke the Lab, died after a battle with cancer, according to an Instagram post from Luke’s owner on the @lukethelabpsu Instagram account.

“It is with a heavy heart I have to share of Luke’s passing,” the post reads. “Luke loved his family and his friends and he had a passion for his work. Every arrival to the PSU campus brought a multitude of tail wags, as he knew he was about to spend time with his students."

His health had been deteriorating after a recent cancer diagnosis.

Since 2015, Luke worked at CAPS, helping his owner, Maggie Doby, a clinical services provider. His primary role at CAPS was to assist with outreach programs. He regularly attended CAPS events so students could interact with him, pet him and take pictures with him to decrease stress.

Doby previously told The Daily Collegian that she brought Luke to CAPS events because of her passion and belief in using animals as therapy tools.

“We have so much to learn from a special canine like Luke. Luke was so open, kind and inclusive. Luke spent every day focusing on connection — he really knew how to be a giver and receiver of love. He also had a way of bringing people together,” the post reads. “Luke enjoyed every moment of his life journey. He is going to miss you all so much!”