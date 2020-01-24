A series of bushfires recently affected the continent of Australia, burning the land and killing an estimated one billion animals.

Though Penn State is far from Australia, it still hits close to home for some Penn Staters.

Some professors and students hail from Australia, and the fires have affected them in a plethora of ways.

Jenni Evans, a professor of meteorology and atmospheric science, was born and raised in Australia her whole life. She explained that the fires were due to an extreme “fire season”— a period starting in January and February that occurs when vegetation dries up and increases the risk of fire.

She said she has various family members affected by the fires.

“My uncle and aunt have a dairy farm about 20 miles from the edge,” Evans said. “And my sister told me she couldn’t see the end of her street because of the smoke.”

She said people have even been evacuated by boat, and in some cases told to sit in their cars because it’s too late to try and move.

This also has negative implications for Australia beyond the immediate danger of the fires, according to Evans.

“Students are less likely to study abroad,” Evans said. “Australian shops are going to go out of business, lose tourism.”

Ryan Smith has also faced the air pollution that now hangs over the entire country. Smith, who has lived in Australia his whole life, studied at Penn State last semester.

Upon returning to Australia, he said things weren’t the same.

“It has been super smoky and hazy over the past month in Melbourne, and the past two to three months in Sydney,” Smith (senior-accounting). “When I arrived back in Australia yesterday, it was very different than what I am used to.”

He thinks it’s important for everyone, including Penn State students, to reflect on how bad the situation is there.

“The environmental damage, the loss of human lives and the incredible destruction of animal populations are unprecedented,” Smith said.

Fahad Jahantir also lived in Australia for most of his life. He said the situation there is “completely out of the ordinary.”

“I have friends from Melbourne, where the smoke clouds are passing through,” Jahantir (freshman-economics) said. “One of my friends’ uncles is having respiratory problems.”

If a Penn State student wants to help combat the situation, Evans said the best thing to do is give money to the Red Cross, which he said is good at distributing resources.

“With donations of food and clothes, they can’t always organize it,” Evans said. “Do whatever you think is good to do, anything you can.”

Evans said the situation goes beyond just a fire — but climate change.

“I wondered what it would take for people to realize climate change is happening,” Evans said. “Apparently it was a disaster the size of a continent.”