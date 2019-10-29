For Penn State students who “feel the Bern,” there’s a club on campus to help them voice their support for Vermont senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

“Students for Bernie” is a student-run organization in support of the left-leaning democrat for the 2020 presidential election. The club is not currently registered as an official Penn State organization.

The organization meets twice a week at varying times to canvas, hold phone banks and table — where they can be found handing out buttons and stickers next to a life-size cutout of the candidate.

They also hold monthly events, such as debate watch parties, where students can eat food and enjoy watching Sanders advocate for issues they care about.

Abbie Carr, the director of operations for Students for Bernie, said the group helps create a community of students at Penn State who support Sanders for president.

“We have students in other political clubs, but also who aren’t involved in College Democrats or even in politics in general, [who] come and volunteer,” Carr (senior-political science and women’s, gender and sexuality studies) said. “The Pennsylvania primary isn’t until April, so right now we’re collecting a base of students to help with door knocking next semester. And hopefully Bernie will come visit campus as well.”

For many students, Sanders represents the changes they wish to see in government. Carr said Sanders is invested in college students — which is one of the reasons she supports him.

“The only way to escape the reality that we’re in is by actively resisting it,” Carr said. “Change comes from the bottom-up, not the top-down.”

Specifically, Sanders’ plans to make public colleges, universities and trade schools free and forgive all student debt resonate with many students.

Rachel Delgrego said she joined Students for Bernie because she believes that the United States is in need of a government that stands for the people.

“Students should absolutely get involved with Students for Bernie,” Delgrego (senior-political science) said. “The issues that students care about are the issues of right now and the future, so it only makes sense for us to fight for what we believe in.”

Steven Schneible said he joined because he sees Sanders as a once-in-a-lifetime candidate.

“With [Students for Bernie], I can actually get involved instead of just complaining about politics,” Schneible (junior-English and psychology) said. “Politics is something that everyone has a stake in, even if they say they’re apolitical. And getting involved as a student is important.”

