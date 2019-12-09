On Nov. 27, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed into law a bill that raised the minimum age to purchase tobacco products to 21 from 18, unless a person under 21 is an active member of the military or veteran.

This bill also expanded the definition of tobacco products to include electronic cigarettes, such as Juuls, and other synthetic nicotine products. Additionally, this law prohibits e-cigarettes and other vaping products on school grounds. This law is scheduled to take effect statewide on July 1, 2020 .

Anthony DelPalazzo, president of Penn State’s Cigar Club, is personally invested in the future of tobacco use on campus, and has some reservations about the lasting impact of the new law.

DelPalazzo (junior- nuclear engineering ) is skeptical of this law’s effectiveness in restricting minors’ access to these products, saying it “doesn’t matter if you change the age to 18, 21, or 45” because he believes underage individuals will still find someone of age to buy them products.

DelPalazzo said he feels the intent of this new law is sound in theory, but in practice it will be difficult to enforce due to how easily accessible older students are to their underage counterparts, resulting in minors still having access to tobacco products bought by proxy.

Additionally, while Penn State adopted a tobacco and smoke-free protocol in fall 2018 that banned cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes, pipes, smokeless tobacco and all nicotine delivery devices from all 20 university campuses, this still might not prevent students from using these products.

Other students raised concerns about the specificity of the new law and its relevancy to a generation of students whose consumption of tobacco looks very different to their parents’.

Young people increasingly find the starting point of their experience with nicotine to be e-cigarettes, instead of the traditional cigarette introduction that was common in years past.

The blanket effect of this new legislation will affect all categories of tobacco product, but some students said they feel that a more targeted approach would better combat the youth smoking epidemic.

“If the laws were targeted more toward e-cigs, it would make more of a change [than the current legislation],” Jennifer West said.

West (senior-biobehavioral health ) said she finds that e-cigs are far too prevalent as it is, and would enjoy seeing the Pennsylvania government do more to reign them in.

Beyond the anxiety from seeing her peers get hooked on nicotine from e-cigs, West said she is especially tired of their seeming ubiquity in public spaces.

“It’s still smoke in your face walking down the sidewalk — it’s just an inconvenience to everybody,” West said.

Dan Boothroyd, however, said he is supportive of the Pennsylvania’s new tobacco policy direction.

Boothroyd, (senior- health policy and administration ) has dabbled in e-cigs socially in the past, having been enticed by the wide variety of flavored products his friends had.

Now, with the recent age change and restrictions on the flavors available in nicotine products, Boothroyd is optimistic.

“[The new law is a] good move, it will prevent younger generation from being addicted to nicotine, and help younger adults develop healthily” Boothroyd said.

Boothroyd said he feels the new age restrictions, coupled with the decrease in imaginative e-cig flavors, would help him make better choices about his own nicotine use going forward.

“Personally,” Boothroyd said, “it makes me feel like I don’t want to do it anymore, now that it’s tobacco [flavored], I don’t want to hit it anymore.”

In the future, Boothroyd would hope to see more research into “developing a safer alternative that is regulated by the FDA” to further discourage young people from taking up smoking.