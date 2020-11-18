With the fall semester coming to a close, Penn State students are beginning to decide what their future semesters will look like at the university.

Many students said if the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t ongoing, they would feel much safer being on campus. Some of those planning to return said the school environment is better for their overall education and social lives.

Andrea Prest said she plans on returning to campus because of the environment.

“I'm someone who really needs an environment away from home to work,” Prest (freshman-communications) said. “Being on campus has really helped with that.”

Prest also plans to continue her housing contract into the spring to live in the same dorm as fall semester.

April Komal also plans to remain on campus in the spring. She said if the coronavirus was not a risk, she would feel safer returning to campus.

However, she plans to return regardless.

“I do plan on returning because of the support system I've built here, and I find it more likely for me to focus on my work if I'm here rather than at home,” Komal (freshman-secondary education) said.

Lily Briggs plans to return to her off-campus residence in the spring to continue her job.

Briggs (junior-nutritional sciences) feels she and her roommates are doing a fine job at keeping themselves and others safe amid the pandemic. She is also not letting the virus keep her from returning in the spring.

“When we do go out and socialize, we stay with the same people and avoid large ‘super-spreader’ gatherings that have started to pop up more recently,” Briggs said.

Still, some students won’t return because of the health risk, as well as the potential for a full schedule of online classes.

Lauren Hugney decided to stay home for the spring semester, as she believes it’s the best option to stay safe. She plans to return in fall 2021.

“There are still unknowns about the virus, and I have been fortunate enough to have not gotten it,” Hugney (freshman-biochemical engineering) said.

Although Hugney said she wants to have the college experience, she is willing to put it on hold to return to a downtown apartment with her friends next fall after saving money at home, and simultaneously staying safe.

Teo Lupinetti is unsure about his return to campus in the spring, as he said it’s dependent on his class schedule. He said if his classes are all online, it makes no difference which location he choses, especially with the guidelines in place.

“I'm supposed to declare my major after this semester, but the whole coronavirus situation has thrown that for a loop, so that would change my situation regarding what major I could declare,” Lupinetti (sophomore-engineering) said. “I honestly just don't know at the current moment what my plan is for the spring.”

Hailey Gehart decided to stay home for the fall semester. Throughout her experience at home, Gehart (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) felt the “freshman experience” was not as accessible.

She plans to move on campus in the spring to gain some of the experience she had lost, because it’s been “really hard this semester.”

“I am hoping being on campus will help me do better and have a better mindset with what I am doing,” Gehart said.

Jordan Hughes plans to return in the spring to her off-campus apartment because she has a hard time focusing on school work at home.

“If corona wasn't a thing, I feel like everyone would have felt better about coming back to school,” Hughes (junior-forensic science) said. “Personally, I know that I would feel more comfortable about being on campus without corona, but I won't let it stop me from coming back to school.”