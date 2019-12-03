Penn State ranked as the 13th leading host institution for international students during the 2018-19 academic year, according to an Open Doors report by the Institute of International Education

The report states that the University Park campus alone hosts 9,396 international students. Penn State is the number one receiving institution in the state, according to the report.

Masume Assaf, the Penn State director of international student and scholar advising in Global Programs, attributed Penn State’s strong standing in international student population to the university’s “rich academic offerings.”

“The positive experiences of Penn State international alumni also have a multiplying effect because they talk about their experience and education with family and friends," Assaf said in a Penn State press release. "And, of course, we are a welcoming community."

RELATED

In addition to receiving international students, Penn State remains among the top 20 institutions for sending students abroad in the United States for programs ranging from year-long to short-term exchanges and faculty-led break and summer programs, according to the release.

At University Park, 2,320 students were sent abroad during the 2017-18 academic year.

The annual Open Doors report was released by the IIE during the U.S. Department of State and Department of Education’s International Education Week, which supports international exchange and understanding through educational programs.

This initiative was created in the hopes that Americans will be properly prepared to work and live in a global environment.