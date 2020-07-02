Following Penn State's announcement that it will reopen in the fall semester, the university has announced that all students and employees will be required to wear masks and social distance in campus buildings.

The requirements put in place leading up to the fall semester will be in line with public health requirements and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's requirements for universities.

According to a Penn State news release, specific guidance for universities is expected to be released on Thursday.

Face masks are part of a growing list of requirements for a safe return to campus. A guidance document called "Classroom Guidance and Syllabus Guidelines for Instructors related to COVID-19," considered a "living document" by vice provost for academic affairs Kathy Bieschke, is in its first draft and is expected to change throughout the summer, according to the release.

Student expectations for the upcoming semester include wearing a face mask at all times, social distancing, practicing good hygiene and follow signage posted by the university on campus.

The university has purchased 500,000 face masks and will post visual aids throughout campus to encourage social distancing. According to Penn State News, plans are also being developed to find remote learning options for students who cannot wear masks.

In order to encourage students to follow safety guidelines, classrooms may incorporate assigned seating or use of the student conduct process, according to Penn State News.

Employees will report students who do not comply with safety guidelines to the Office of Student Conduct, where they will be required to complete the university's conduct process.