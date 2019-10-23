A forum featuring Penn State Alumni Fellow Dr. Derrick Aldridge that focused on teacher participation during the civil rights movement was well attended in the Foster Auditorium in the Paterno Library Wednesday morning.

Aldridge — a professor at University of Virginia and a South Carolina native — discussed his “Teachers in the Movement” project, which aims to highlight educator activism during the civil rights movement by interviewing teachers from the 1960s to today.

The event, which featured a question and answer portion at the end, was co-sponsored by the Center for Education and Civil Rights and the Center for the Study of Higher Education at the university.

Aldridge earned his doctoral degree in educational theory and policy from the Penn State College of Education in 1997, and will receive the 2019 Alumni Fellow Award from President Eric Barron on Thursday — the most prestigious award given out by the Penn State Alumni Association.

“I’m very happy to be back, it is as beautiful here today as it was when I was a student 22 years ago,” Aldridge said. “It feels like I am back at home.”

Alicia Dowd, a professor of education and the director of the Center for the Study of Higher Education, was one of the moderators for the forum.

“We’re eager to learn from you, especially through the narratives of teacher activism, to shine a light on educators in the movement,” Dowd said to Aldridge.

Teachers in the Movement is a documentary-type series founded in 2016 that focuses on interviewing educators and influencers from the civil rights movement to prove that teachers were also activists during the time.

“For decades I’ve thought about, ‘What does it mean to be an activist? Did teachers practice activism during the civil rights movement in any way?’” Aldridge said. “And if they did, why and how? These questions have been foundational to my work as a historian.”

Aldridge took the time to highlight some of the more profound interviews he’s had with people for the project.

He said something he thinks about often is the subjectivity of the whole project. He considered how he, as an African American man from the South, may not be subjective when interviewing educators from this time period and make the case that they’re activists.

“Isn’t that subjective? Of course it is. And I have no problem with that,” Aldridge said. “The reason I don’t have any problem with it is that I conceptualize my research a different way.”

Aldrigde, through his interviews, has come to the conclusion that these educators were indeed activists, but sometimes in the simplest of ways.

Educators would make sure that they came in wearing professional attire and spoke perfect English, as well as how to think on their feet.

These educators were told that “these are the tools and skills you’re going to need if you’re going to be involved in the civil rights movement," according to Aldridge.

Dara Walker, an assistant professor in African Studies at Penn State, said her takeaway from Aldridge’s speech was how interesting it was to see him approach these questions of activism.

“I’m also interested in the ways in which he’s making these connections to the present, but trying to do it in a way that takes into account how the present has changed so much,” Walker said.

Aldridge cited an old African proverb that guides the research of Teachers in the Movement is, “When an elder dies, a library burns down.”

“To preserve the stories or narratives of these teachers’ lives highlights a vital but often overlooked dimension of education in the civil rights movement,” Aldridge said. “Documenting these stories not only supports the notion of teachers as active but also illuminates the influential role teachers can play in contemporary movements for civil rights.

“It is my hope that these narratives will inform the current generation of their role as teachers and activists."