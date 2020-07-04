On July 4, 1776 — 244 years ago — the Continental Congress officially adopted the Declaration of Independence, leading to the formation of the United States.

The 13 colonies’ independence from Great Britain in 1776 was celebrated, but traditional Fourth of July festivities didn’t occur until 1777.

The first organized celebration of Independence Day involved a ship firing a 13-gun salute to honor the 13 colonies, beginning the firework-launching tradition.

At Penn State, Fourth of July traditions have changed throughout the years and with the times.

In 1965, Penn State alumnus Lee Stout attended the Fourth of July carnival hosted by Alpha Fire Company on the 100 block of South Allen Street.

Stout, a former Penn State archivist, said the carnival was “one of the real treats of summer.”

He recalled there being a Ferris wheel, a merry-go-round, a horse-racing game, food, a stage for performers, a parade, fireworks and other attractions.

The Fourth of July is more celebrated in State College today than it was in the 20th century, according to Stout.

“State College is a [much] bigger town now than it was 50-some years ago,” Stout said. “Back then the student population was 25,000 [with the] majority of students gone for the summer.”

The modern State College Fourth of July celebration, 4thFest, was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It usually attracts large crowds from across the state.

The annual Fourth of July celebration also serves to honor Penn State veterans.

According to Ken Hickman, the director of the Penn State All Sports Museum, around 2,000 Penn State athletes have served in various branches of service all around the world.

“Levi Lamb was one of the greatest all-time athletes Penn State’s ever produced,” Hickman said. “[He was Penn State’s] first national superstar in a way.”

Lamb was a member of the undefeated 1911 and 1912 football teams, a wrestler, and a member of the track team.

“A lot of people know his name but not why,” Hickman said. “He was the first student athlete to die in France in July 1918 in World War I.”

Hickman said the All Sports Museum is working on an exhibit that will look at former student athletes who served in World War II.

Tyler Gum, the director of the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg, remembers the first few 4thFests when the Bryce Jordan Center was barely built and most of the parking lots were just grass.

“The Founding Fathers took a humongous risk by signing the Declaration of Independence,” Gum said. “If the British government [wanted] to do a roundup [of those who signed it], they would [have been] easy to find.”

He believes this “fighting spirit” is present in Penn State today.

“We have an all-volunteer service today,” Gum said. “[They raise] their hand willingly to sacrifice everything just like the Founding Fathers did in 1776.”

Gum said America is still a “light” for the rest of the world.

“[There are] plenty of things recently [that] need to be improved and strengthened and more inclusive,” Gum said, “[but] we’re still here after all of these imperfections.”

