On Nov. 3, Americans across the country will cast their ballots to have a say in who is president of the United States – or so they think.

A prominent aspect of the American voting process is the Electoral College — who electors are actually voting for are other electors , who are allocated to states based upon their representation in Congress. Then, they vote for president and vice president based upon the popular vote of their respective state.

The Electoral College seems to be an unusual democratic process to a lot of voters. According to Dr. Robert Speel , Penn State Erie associate professor of political science, no other country chooses a head of government the way the United States does.

Speel said France used to elect its president with an Electoral College, but in the 1960s, voters decided to abolish the Electoral College in favor of a direct election.

The origin of the Electoral College goes back to the Constitutional Convention of 1787 , in which the Founding Fathers argued over how the country should choose its leader of the executive branch.

“This is a more filtered democratic approach,” Dr. Jud Mathews , a Penn State law professor, said. “Some of the framers wanted to limit how democratic some of these processes are. They wanted to have it filter through intermediaries who might be more knowledgeable than the voters themselves.”

Mathews continued to explain that historically, the Electoral College was implemented because a direct election would disfavor slave states.

“James Madison at the Constitutional Convention said, ‘[Direct election] is not going to be good for the slave states.’ Madison, who is from Virginia, said he would be willing to live with it, but no one else [from slave states] would, and that killed the idea [of a direct election],” Mathews said.

States are given electoral votes based upon their representation in the House of Representatives, which is determined by population, plus two votes for each Senator. The Three-Fifths Compromise meant that for census purposes, slaves in the South were counted as three-fifths of a person, giving more electoral power to slave states.

For legal and practical purposes, slaves were still considered property. This then meant that slave states had more Electoral College power because they were allowed to count slaves who were not allowed to vote.

Today, the Electoral College continues to be controversial. Only four presidents have ever lost the popular vote but won the Electoral College — two of which happened in the last 20 years.

Many of those in favor of the Electoral College say that presidential candidates would ignore low-population and rural areas without it. They argue candidates would just focus on major cities in order to win nationwide election.

Dr. Michael Berkman , director of the McCourtney Institute for Democracy and Penn State professor of political science, said one issue with the removal of the Electoral College is recounts. He said during the 2000 election, it all came down to the Florida vote, in which a recount had to take place.

The vote eventually went to the Supreme Court, with Berkman describing it as “chaos.”

“Imagine [without the Electoral College] if after the election, one candidate that lost is down by 20,000 votes and they can find those 20,000 votes anywhere in the country, rather than in a particular state,” Berkman said. “Then we’d be doing recounts all over the place. It would be very, very chaotic. Right now, you are kind of concentrating your problems with elections in particular states.”

However, Berkman said he generally feels the Electoral College is a mistake.

“[The Electoral College] does over-represent states with a lower population if you think about how many people are represented by each elector,” he said. “The electors from heavily urbanized states are representing more people from smaller states.”