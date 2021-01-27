A "Zoom bombing" incident containing "highly inappropriate offensive hate speech" occurred Wednesday during Penn State's Virtual Involvement Fair, according to Dawn Savage, program coordinator for student organizations at Penn State.

"We strongly condemn these actions and always seek to provide safe and inclusive spaces for our students," Savage said via email to Penn State student leaders.

Penn State encourages anyone who will be hosting a Zoom room during the rest of the fair to record the meeting after notifying participants and auto-save all chats. Auto-saving chats can be enabled through Zoom's Advanced Settings.

Additionally, Penn State advised those creating Zoom meetings in the future to click "Require authentication" under "Security," and switch to "psu.edu" users only. Those who want their Zoom room updated to be more secure may send the link to dms1083@psu.edu.

Penn State asked students to report "any inappropriate actions" through the Office of Student Conduct, University Police or the Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention & Response. The university encouraged those who have been affected by "inappropriate Zoom bombing" to reach out to Penn State Counseling and Psychological Services.

"We are saddened that these actions have been taken against one of our organizations and will continue to work with our student organizations to ensure spaces where all are welcome," Savage said.

