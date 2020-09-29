Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro encouraged students to vote during Penn State's College Democrats weekly meeting Tuesday night.

Shapiro, who is also a member of the Pennsylvania Bar, acknowledged that it had been a "rough semester" for college students. He said he appreciated the College Democrats for addressing political issues on campus.

"I firmly believe that as Pennsylvania goes, so will go the nation in this upcoming presidential election," Shapiro said.

Shapiro said motivating younger voters was crucial and recognized that the "word of mouth," from younger leaders "makes all the difference."

"No pressure, by the way," Shapiro said to his audience.

The former state representative described his own experience running for attorney general and winning by a margin of 200,000 votes for the position, as well as his experience in witnessing the 2016 presidential election in which Donald Trump won by a margin of 44,000 votes.

"I learned the power of what happens when you show up in a community," Shapiro said.

During his almost four years as attorney general, Shapiro has launched a statewide investigation into sexual abuse by Catholic clergy, fought against student debt and sued the Trump administration to stop changes to the United States Postal Service ahead of the November election.

On Monday, Sept. 28, Shapiro won the aforementioned suit and U.S. District Court Judge Gerald McHugh issued a nationwide injunction which would prevent Postmaster General Louis Dejoy from making further changes to the mail service.

"I will not allow people to take away your voice," Shapiro said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE