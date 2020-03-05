College is a time for students to get out of their comfort zone and take on more responsibility than they’re used to.

For over 40 students who work at the Nittany Lion Fund, that means managing million-dollar portfolios.

Through the Nittany Lion Fund, Penn State students get to manage a real hedge fund in preparation for Wall Street jobs.

According to Nittany Lion Fund President Megan Nuggihalli, the Nittany Lion Fund is the only program of its kind in the country available to undergraduate students.

“Other universities will have investment clubs, but the university will give them money to invest,” Nuggihalli (junior-finance and philosophy) said. “That’s very different from being [Securities and Exchange Commission]-registered and having all these different, nuanced positions.”

The Nittany Lion Fund receives no money from Penn State, and instead manages the investments of 78 alumni, according to Nuggihalli.

Although the fund is affiliated with the university — two professors act as advisers and students earn three credits per semester — it is organized like a Wall Street hedge fund, and students can get experience in a variety of positions that exist at a Wall Street firm.

Students interested in joining the firm first join the Penn State Investment Association, where they learn about the various sectors of the S&P 500 and network with students working at the Nittany Lion Fund. Prospective candidates then go through several rounds of interviews.

The interviews are in the same format as interviews given by Wall Street firms. Nuggihalli said her interview for the Nittany Lion Fund was more difficult than the interviews she’s done for Wall Street.

Andrew Chuirazzi , an associate in his first semester at the Nittany Lion Fund, said the fund is very competitive to get accepted into. About 50 students participated in the first round of interviews, he said, and he is one of 12 who were ultimately accepted.

Once candidates are accepted into the Nittany Lion Fund, they can expect a lot of work.

The fund is organized into the 11 sectors of the S&P 500. Each sector has a lead and two associates to manage all of its holdings. More senior candidates at the fund fill director and executive board positions.

New candidates start as associates, and Nuggihalli said it is common for associates to spend 35 hours a week on their work for the fund.

Associates at the Nittany Lion Fund get accustomed to the research it takes to write a pitch and the reports that are required in day-to-day hedge fund management.

“Any time a company that we hold trades up or down by 3 percent, we have to write an email as to why and send that out to the Nittany Lion Fund. Any time your portfolio trades up or down by 1 percent you need to explain why that happened,” Nuggihalli said.

Any time associates want to buy, sell or adjust a certain stock, they deliver a pitch to the entire fund. The research that goes into preparing a pitch is very time consuming, according to Spencer Spellman, the chief investment officer at the fund.

Nuggihalli said managing $1 million is a “unique” opportunity at such a young age because most managers don’t have the chance to do so until they’re at least 27 years old and working at a Wall Street fund.

The intense work and responsibility that candidates in the Nittany Lion Fund have is unique for an undergraduate student, Nuggihalli said, and it’s why the fund has high job placement.

“A lot of the time, these Wall Street firms won’t typically recruit out of Penn State — they’ll come and recruit out of the Nittany Lion Fund in particular,” Nuggihalli said. “They know our students are spending so much time day in and day out that they’ve got to know what they’re doing.”

Nearly 100 percent of students who have worked at the Nittany Lion Fund get jobs at Wall Street firms within a year of graduation, according to Nuggihalli. Nuggihalli said when students are not employed at Wall Street firms, it’s because they have chosen to work in a different field.

“I don’t know of an organization anywhere that has as strong job placement as the Nittany Lion Fund,” Spellman (junior-finance) said.

The Nittany Lion Fund faces difficulties similar to Wall Street firms, however, and has been taking steps in recent years to improve the diversity of its candidates, using a program that mimics the ones on Wall Street.

Nuggihalli remembered that her freshman year, there were only two women in the entire Nittany Lion Fund.

The next semester, Nuggihalli was one of five women working at the fund.

The Nittany Lion Fund has continued to increase the number of women, thanks in part to efforts during the recruitment process, according to Nuggihalli.

During Penn State Investment Association meetings, the fund will hold meetings specifically for prospective recruits who are women and people of color.

The PSIA can have up to 300 members and they are mostly white and male, so “it’s very, very difficult to walk into those meetings” as a woman, Nuggihalli said.

Once candidates start working at the fund, they work specifically with “diversity candidates” — members who are not white or male — to make sure that they’re keeping up with the workload and help them with aspects of the job where they could be more confident, according to Nuggihalli.

Chuirazzi (sophomore -finance and political science) said he has seen diversity candidates within the fund try to create a welcoming atmosphere for their younger counterparts, and he thinks the fund has been effective at creating a welcoming atmosphere for these candidates.

Wall Street firms tend to recruit diversity candidates very early in their college careers, Nuggihalli said.

“I got my sophomore year job [in] September of my sophomore year and I got my junior year job before I even started my sophomore year job,” Nuggihalli said.

She added it’s important to make sure that candidates are prepared for that trajectory.

Nuggihalli said the fund has made progress on racial diversity “to the extent that we can.”

During the recruitment process, the fund holds meetings with all of the racially diverse students, Nuggihalli said, but “what we see with the nature of Smeal is there isn’t a lot of racial diversity.”

Nuggihalli said she’s had the most difficulty with projecting confidence as a woman in an industry dominated by men.

“Sometimes you’ll see guys stand up for a pitch or they’ll be interviewing and just because they can speak louder in a lower tone than I can they’ll come off [as] a little more confident,” Nuggihalli said.

Today, three out of six members of the executive board are women, which Nuggihalli said goes a long way.

“What has been the most helpful for me is just seeing the strong women leaders that have been in the fund that have gone off to these jobs and absolutely killed it, it gives me the confidence to be able to do it.”

Nuggihalli said although she’s aware of the male-dominated nature of Wall Street, she feels confident that she can succeed there.

Chuirazzi acknowledged that Wall Street carries a negative connotation for some people, but said that he ultimately decided not to let that prevent him from entering the field.

The incidents that give Wall Street a negative reputation are often problems with the upper management of firms, Chuirazzi said, rather than the average Wall Street employee, and he added that hasn’t seen any unethical behavior in the Nittany Lion Fund.

Spellman said that Wall Street’s reputation ultimately wasn’t a factor in his decision to work there. He feels that many people’s perception of Wall Street is based on the industry’s past rather than its current reality.

Nuggihalli, Chuirazzi and Spellman all spoke very highly of the relationships they’ve made at the Nittany Lion Fund.

Chuirazzi said while hedge funds are often perceived as a “competitive environment,” the Nittany Lion Fund is also a helpful, collaborative environment.

Spellman said that working at the fund is “not an easy thing to do,” but “it pays huge dividends down the road in the forms of development.”

“I love it, without a doubt,” Spellman said. “You become extremely close with all of the people in the fund … you’re going to be surrounded by driven people. I enjoy the culture there, because it is a lot of hard working people who do want to be successful.”