Locked away in their respective houses or apartments amid an unprecedented situation that has left nearly all students barred from campus, Penn State students have lost many of the joys and funny moments that simply come from walking around campus on a normal day or sitting in class.

Luckily for those who don’t want to spend hours of their day staring at a monotone lecture on a screen, a savior has emerged. Enter Zoom, the online meeting platform has provided students with a plethora of funny happenings and allowed students to humor their classmates knowingly or not.

The primary weapon of choice for students and even professors — the Zoom background. Any student who has been on social media has seen pictures of students or professors sitting on Mars, in Beaver Stadium, or even on the coronavirus itself.

Those who possess the knowledge of how to change their background on Zoom have been given the opportunity to make their peers laugh with whatever obscene setting they can dream up.

Zachary Weber (junior-civil engineering) said a student in his class made his background himself sitting in Harambe the gorilla’s pen, a tribute to a meme legend of 2016, albeit one that may be a few years out of date.

Other students have managed to provide their classmates with moments that were amusing, but were potentially embarrassing for the person who commited the unfortunate error of forgetting to mute themselves or turn their camera off.

Students have witnessed or heard of students blatantly insulting their professors or complaining about how awful a professor's class was to another person in the room while forgetting their mic was still on.

Shelby Bauer (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said in his class, one student was informing a friend of how “his professor was so incredibly boring and monotone” over a call, yet mistakenly left their mic on for both the class and professor to hear.

In yet another case, Akhill Bolisetti (freshman-biology) said in his class, a student was complaining about their professor’s habit of playing Pictionary with their class nearly every lecture, with the student stating, “This is that one professor who always makes us do stupid drawings all the time, it’s so weird,” while talking to a person next to them.

One would think that the generation that is supposed to be the most tech savvy would be conscientious enough to check that their mic is muted before they say something they expect to be private.

Not everything that happened on Zoom during the first week of “Zoom University” was funny, as during one class many students used the opportunity to show off their beloved pets.

In the first online lecture of one of his classes, Matt Roseman (freshman-biology) said “a lot of my classmates showed off their pets on camera to everyone in the class before our professor joined.”

If there's one small benefit to being stuck at home and away from Penn State, it's the extra time that students can get with their pets that many likely haven't seen that much this year.

Many other students also took a much different opportunity to reach out to classmates via Zoom while stuck in their residences.

As many areas across the country remain in lockdown, there's not much to do for college students, and many have turned to playing video games to pass the time — and have attempted to find others to play with during their Zoom lectures.

Students have attempted to find classmates to play Grand Theft Auto with, and others have attempted to challenge those in their lecture to games of Madden or NBA 2K.

Brandon Swalbenest said in one of his classes, a student appeared to take advantage of being able to change your name on Zoom, and then found classmates to play Call of Duty with.

“Someone named Dixie Normous found a classmate to run some warzone on Call of Duty with after informing the class he was going to play COD after the class was over,” Swalbenest (sophomore-finance) said.

After a week of online classes, many students have likely witnessed something similar to what was shared above, and as students get more and more stir crazy, who knows what else will happen in the coming weeks?