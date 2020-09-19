Throughout the week, the Department of Sustainability within University Park’s Undergraduate Association, along with Latino Caucus, hosted a series of Zoom webinars on “How to be Inclusive at Penn State.”

Webinars were open to all organization leaders, executive board members and students at Penn State.

The events were hosted by Ker Sidhu — UPUA’s executive director of sustainability and Latino Caucus’ professional development director — and Rene Richardson, the UPUA’s director of educational equity for UPUA.

Richardson stated these webinars were created in an effort to make Penn State more inclusive and supportive of diverse voices and marginalized students.

He also stated the goal of these sessions was to teach participants about how to prevent, stop and address bias and prejudice that affects many students, but specifically marginalized students, and how to create a more welcoming environment at Penn State.

Sidhu and Richardson began the sessions by defining and elaborating on the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion.

“It’s important to foster a welcoming environment for people, especially in college where [isolation] can lead to mental health issues, ” Richardson said.

Sidhu and Richardson also stated that it is important to analyze how your identity has shaped your experiences and to respect the differences of others.

“It’s important as a leader to seek to understand and respect others and examine how your upbringing shapes your opinions,” Richardson said.

Sidhu and Richardson stated it is important to create a safe space for people to share their differing beliefs, opinions and experiences.

“What have you done [or are you doing] as student leaders to make sure your organization is inclusive to students of different backgrounds?” Sidhu asked.

Sidhu also states that it is simply not enough to say you support, care and welcome diverse, marginalized communities. Your actions must demonstrate and communicate that you care.

To be a true ally of marginalized communities “you have to be more than not racist [or non-discriminatory], you have to be anti-racist [or anti-discriminatory],” she said.

The two hosts ask the audience to consider racist microaggressions, accessibility to differently-abled people and affordability of activities.

The hosts also stressed how important it is to never patronize people or be performative in your actions. They expressed that in order for genuine change to be made, people have to be sincere in their words and actions.

“Get to know people and look beyond what you see,” Richardson said. “Really try to understand a person’s story and where they’re coming from. Try to form authentic connections, and don’t tokenize.”