Making the transition from living at home to living at Penn State can affect every student for better or for worse.

Josh Sanville said he thinks college is stressful and difficult, but that it is a fun, needed challenge. The best part for him is his professors and the worst part is “the homesickness.”

“College is easier than I expected class-wise,” Sanville (freshman-secondary education) said, “but I didn’t expect the change to hit me as hard mental health-wise as it did.”

For Emily Carter, managing her time at Penn State has been a challenge.

“It’s different being on your own and eating what you want,” Carter (freshman-clinical psychology and secondary education) said. “It’s stressful, but I really do love the culture and the atmosphere around Penn State.”

Penn State has “totally exceeded” Rebekah Lundy’s expectations. The worst part for Lundy (freshman-secondary education) is doing the dishes.

“I’ve been home a few times and I love seeing [my family],” Lundy said, “but it’s really weird to adjust back to being on other people’s schedules when I’m home because it’s something I don’t have to worry about up [at Penn State].”

Isaac Manfull, on the other hand, won’t be able to go back home until Thanksgiving.

“While I love it here, I do sometimes find myself counting the days until Nov. 22,” Manfull (freshman-music education) said.

As a music education major, Manfull is enjoying learning what he is passionate about.

“Managing my own time, finances, making sure I eat right, get enough sleep and wake up on time are all things I didn’t factor into the equation when thinking about college difficulty,” Manfull said. “College is harder than high school, but more difficult in different areas than I initially thought.”

All four students expressed their love of newfound independence.

“The best part is being able to do what I want whenever I want to,” Lundy said. “I love the independence a lot more than I thought [I would].”