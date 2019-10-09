In celebration of National Coming Out Day — which will take place on Friday, Oct. 11 — the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity at Penn State hosted a Coming Out Day rally in the HUB-Robeson Center, where students were given the opportunity to speak out about their experiences in the LGBTQ community.

The event kicked off with 23-year-old transgender actor, singer and comedian Zach Barack, who shared details about his own coming out experience.

Barack — who also told his story as a keynote speaker at Freeman Auditorium Wednesday at 6 p.m.— discussed the difficulties of coming out to friends and family members, but said he is happy to be open and honest about his identity.

The floor was then opened up for attendees to approach the microphone and tell their own stories in regard to coming out or being a part of the LGBTQ community.

Mercer Weaver was one of the students who chose to speak, although she did not initially plan on doing so.

“I was originally just going to come out and support, but after hearing people, I decided to share my own little bit of history and experience,” Weaver (freshman-classics and ancient mediterranean studies) said.

Weaver said she thinks the rally served as a reminder of the LGBTQ community’s presence at Penn State.

“I think it brings awareness — we’re here, we’re queer, we’re a prevalent community,” Weaver said. “Without events such as these, the LGBT community kind of falls into the backs of people’s minds, so by having this, it reminds people that we exist, too.”

Ryley Lehew, another participant in the rally, discussed similar thoughts about the event.

“It’s just very important to create visibility and show Penn State that we exist, as well as provide support to each other by discussing our stories,” Lehew (senior-animal science) said.

Lehew added the rally is a celebration of the effort that goes into coming out to family members and friends regularly.

“Coming out is pretty much an everyday experience for a lot of LGBT individuals, so today is just a recognition of how far we’ve come, as well as the strength it takes someone to do it day after day after day,” Lehew said. “It also provides support for individuals who may not be ready yet but might potentially be in the future.”

Dylan Millerk, a student staff member for the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, helped make sure the rally ran smoothly.

Miller (senior-psychology) said he helped set up the event and ensured that everything required to operate the rally was available.

Miller said he especially took notice of the courage shown by participants in the rally to tell their stories.

“I enjoy this whole event in general, but especially the stories and that there are people comfortable sharing them with such a large, public population,” Miller said.