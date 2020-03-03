Researchers and authors Jennifer Hirsch and Shamus Khan presented, "Sexual Citizens: A Landmark Study of Sex, Power and Assault on Campus,” Monday evening in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Freeman Auditorium, a lecture named after their book by the same title.

The Sexual Health Initiative to Foster Transformation (SHIFT), the mixed-methods research project on sexual assault involving Columbia and Barnard undergraduate students, was discussed during the event and through their book.

Additionally, “Sexual Citizens” addressed a new language for discussing sexual assault on campus, including sexual projects, geographies and citizenship. It also laid out experiences that students have that are wrongfully categorized as “sexual assault.”

Khan opened the event by describing the rape of one of the victims in the book and how SHIFT was created as a broader project because a focus on prevention was missing.

“This story is the archetype we are all familiar with — a toxic brew of alcohol, innocence, predation and power,” Khan said. “[Our book] traces out how many factors, beyond gender and predation, are responsible for making sexual assault such a common feature of the college experience.”

Khan said people tend to think the sexual assault problem comes from predators or toxic masculinity.

“Instead of thinking in terms of predators or post-assault procedures, we’re interested in the social progress of assault in order to develop new approaches to making assault a less common feature of campus life,” Khan said.

Khan and Hirsch’s approach took into account sexual illiteracy, and how it relates to underage drinking, social cliques, stress, shame and the overall college environment when it comes to preventing sexual assault.

“Race, socioeconomic status, age to name just a few intersecting forms of social inequality, deeply affect people’s sexual lives and are thus essential to understanding sexual assault,” Khan said. “While rape and sex are fundamentally different, some students who assault others think that they’re having sex.”

Khan explained that students who are exploring or identify as gay, queer or transgender use sex as a way of understanding their gender and sexual identity.

Also, Khan said he feels parents have not been teaching kids about how sexual experiences should be, and how in today’s societies, children are handed books and expected to teach themselves.

“'Not under my roof' conveys a very clear message, but it does not prepare young people either to avoid sex they don’t want to have or enjoy sex that they do want to have,” Khan said.

The last question Khan asked was how students observe those they have sex with to be less human.

“Sexual partners begin to figure as objects rather than fully imagined, self determining humans,” Khan said. “Treating people like objects doesn’t necessarily mean a student will inadvertently assault someone, but not treating people like objects is a pretty good way to make sure not to.”

With dozens of stories to share, Hirsch began her segment of the lecture by talking about about queer assaults, assaults committed by men and women, and how assaults are situational.

Hirsch also said that there was one exception to the stories they recounted in “Sexual Citizens,” being those who purposely hurt those they assaulted.

“I think it’s important to underline we’re social scientists, not lawyers or clinicians, and so our focus is on transforming the social context to build an environment where everyone can thrive,” Hirsch said. “We know that bad people exist, but our analysis focuses on prevention, not punishment as the way forward.”

She said sex is complicated and space should be allocated on campus to discuss assaults. She said parents play just as large of a role in explaining sexual experiences as individuals on college campuses and those administrations.

“Parents need to figure out how to talk with their children about sex in a way that sets them up for what is our collective goal, the transition to an adult life in which sex is a source of pleasure and joy,” Hirsch said.

Also, Hirsch said policy makers have failed young people by not implementing comprehensive laws that require proper sex education. She said campus sexual assault requires those policy makers' response.

“The people that you’re having sex with are people, not just there for your own entertainment,” Hirsch said. “Together, we really think we can build a world where all young people can grow to be fully formed sexual citizens.”

Juniata College student Cat Lanigan attended the event because she had heard Hirsch speak at a conference about campus sexual assault prevention. She felt Hirsch “finely articulated” the factors of sexual assault.

“This gives so much power to students that are having sex,” Lanigan said. “It’s empowering to look at the way I participate in sex as a sense of citizenship and that I have agency.”

The event was sponsored by Penn State's Gender Equity Center, The Population Research Institute, The Department of Sociology and Criminology, The Department of Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies, the Social Science Research Institute and the Criminal Justice Research Center.