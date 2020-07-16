The Paul Robeson Cultural Center held a virtual “Being Black at Penn State” discussion event to give Black students the opportunity to talk about their experiences at the university, as well as brainstorm actions that can be taken to end racism on campus and in its institutions.

PRCC director Carlos Wiley opened the event, which was held on Thursday via Zoom, and said the main goal was to bring together Black Penn State students to create a plan on what the university can do to foster a better environment for them.

Wiley guided the discussion by asking the participants various questions related to their Penn State experiences and what racial issues they would like to see addressed by the university.

Topics of discussion included increasing student and faculty accountability for actions of discrimination, encouraging students to be vocal about the instances of racism they witness or experience, and offering protection for students who speak out about these issues so they do not fear being targeted.

Several students also mentioned stories they read on the Instagram page @black_at_pennstate — which allows Black students to anonymously share their experiences — and how they feel similar instances can be prevented moving forward.

Nyla Holland, co-chair for the task force reviewing the Student Code of Conduct, was present on the call and talked about the task force’s progress. She said the committee has met twice so far, has read through the Student Code of Conduct together, and is currently working on identifying the aspects of the code that require change.

Holland said the task force is holding office hours every Wednesday at noon on Zoom so that students can provide suggestions or share their experiences as they relate to the Code of Conduct review. She added students can also email the task force at studentcode@psu.edu to make suggestions.

The task force will provide an official update on its progress at the start of the fall semester, according to Holland.

At the end of the meeting, Wiley went through the list of actionable items that had been discussed throughout the evening.

These actions included pushing the Faculty Senate to review courses that have been criticized for inaccurately or incompletely reviewing the topics of race they are intended to, particularly SOC 119: Race and Ethnic Relations — which several students said requires a different approach or abolishment.

Other actions mentioned were talking with various university groups to implement diversity training for all faculty, increasing diversity in Counseling and Psychological Services, and ensuring students and faculty who perpetuate racism on campus are held responsible for their actions.

