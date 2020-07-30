The Timothy J. Piazza Center for Fraternity and Sorority Research and Reform released a national survey to learn how members of greek life organizations feel about the return to campuses this fall amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Piazza Center was created in 2019 after the 2017 hazing-related death of Penn State sophomore pledge Timothy Piazza.

The anonymous 125-question survey, which was created with "a national team of consultants and academic professionals," is available to nearly 770 campuses with fraternities or sororities across the country.

The survey asks about the respondent's level of comfort returning to their respective campus and or greek life residence, and how many people with which they typically live in a normal semester.

It also asks if the respondent is willing to follow coronavirus mitigation guidelines like social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing.

The survey's results will be aggregated and not connected to any specific individual or Greek life organization. Reports will be distributed to each participating institution.

The first results are expected to be reviewed in August.

To participate in the survey, chapters are asked to contact Piazza Center Project Coordinator Dr. Dawn Maynen at dmm7312@psu.edu.

