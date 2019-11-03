On Nov. 5, the HUB Gallery will open a three-day exhibit in honor of Osaze Osagie, the 29-year-old black man with a history of mental illness who was fatally shot by State College Police in March.

The exhibit, titled “Osaze Was A Freedom Fighter,” seeks to expand on conversations surrounding Osagie’s death, explore the flaws in the police system, and memorialize Osagie’s legacy.

Osagie was killed by a State College Police officer on March 20 after three officers were serving a mental health warrant in his apartment. Osagie ran at the officers with a knife, and after an unsuccessful attempt to tase him, an officer shot and killed him.

His death sparked sadness and frustration in many individuals within the Penn State and State College communities, who believe his death stemmed from racial and mental health-related biases. Following his death, an ongoing conversation in the community has examined the role of the police regarding mental health and race.

The exhibit will be hosted by students in Bruxas Bruxas Arts Collective and is set to run from Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. to Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.

The opening ceremony will include a discussion and talk by Bruxas Bruxas Arts Collective and the closing ceremony will include performances by Shalom.

