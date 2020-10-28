Deborah Stitt, a Penn State administrative lieutenant for Penn State University Police and Public Safety, died unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 26, according to a Penn State news release.

Stitt, who was 55, "oversaw recruitment, hiring and on-boarding of new employees, and training for employees at 22 campuses." Stitt formerly served as a station commander at Penn State Altoona.

She served the Penn State community for 23 years, the release said.

Charlie Noffsinger, the associate vice president of UPPS said in the release Stitt "had a passion and drive for her work unlike any other."