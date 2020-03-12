Penn State is urging all students, faculty and staff who are currently traveling internationally to return home “as soon as possible,” according to a Penn State news release.

University Provost Nicholas Jones sent out a message to the community Thursday evening detailing the university’s new recommendations regarding international travel.

Among other new requirements, Penn State is now requiring travelers returning to the United States from CDC “Level 3” countries to self-quarantine for 14 days before they are permitted back on campus.

The CDC has strongly discouraged all “nonessential” travel to Level 3 countries, which includes all of continental Europe, China, Iran and South Korea. All other countries worldwide have been raised to “Level 2” status by the CDC.

Students and university employees who have visited these countries must isolate themselves while monitoring their own health for signs of possible symptoms, and their families should practice caution, as well.

University Health Services has provided the following guidance for home quarantine:

Stay home except to get medical care. Call ahead before visiting your doctor.

Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home.

Wear a facemask when you are around other people or pets.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, and wash your hands with soap or use hand sanitizer after you cough or sneeze.

Clean your hands often with soap and water or with an alcohol-based sanitizer. Use soap and water preferentially if your hands are visibly dirty.

Avoid sharing personal household items.

Clean “high-touch” surfaces daily with a household cleaning spray or wipe.

Monitor your symptoms If they develop or worsen, call your health care provider before seeking in-person care.

“The health and well-being of Penn State students, faculty, staff and visitors is the University’s highest priority. These actions are being taken to protect the health of the Penn State community and to assist in preventing the spread of coronavirus on and near our campuses,” Jones said in the release.

The World Health Organization has declared the virus a global pandemic.

Penn State announced on Wednesday all classes will be moved online until at least April 3. The university closed residence halls, and students are urged to stay at home during this time.

