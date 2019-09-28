On Friday evening, Penn State students patiently waited for nearly three hours after a delay to hear Dolores Huerta speak as part of the university's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Huerta — a civil rights, climate change and feminist activist and the cofounder of the United Farm Workers (UFW) labor union with Cesar Chavez — spoke to a packed crowd, which buzzed with excitement at Schwab Auditorium as it waited for the keynote speaker.

Dedicating her life to combating economic and racial injustice, Huerta began to fight for the civil rights of Latino farm workers through organizing strikes, legislative action and mass mobilization in order to guarantee fair wages, better living and work conditions, and increased protections of workers’ rights.

After being arrested 22 times for non-violent protesting and being beaten by a police officer on tape, she donated all the money she won in damages to agricultural workers.

For her accomplishments, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.

Her talk covered a variety of topics, most notably combating hatred and racism in America and political involvement, especially with youth voters.

Huerta stressed that Americans are living in a critical time, and urged those in attendance to participate in democracy.

“Get out there and do what has to be done,” Huerta said, “Nothing is going to change unless we come together.”

The activist shared experiences of bigotry through her life with the audience — from when she was first fighting for farmers back in the 60s, to just a few years ago when she was insulted when walking on a sidewalk. She also discussed times when communities she has worked with faced racial bias and injustice.

However, Huerta highlighted the importance of organization, and how when those who may have never seen themselves as organizers come together, change can happen.

“They can cut all the flowers, but can’t hold back the spring,” Huerta said.

Growing up in a Latino community in south Texas, Penn State English professor Gabriel Lorenzo Aguilar praised Huerta and the pride she brings to the nation's Latino community.

“Huerta has inspired two generations of Latinx Americans see beyond institutionalized oppression and into what it means to pressure lawmakers, lobbyists, authoritarians and the elite,” Aguilar said.

He echoed Huerta’s words of advice in regards to participation and involvement as well.

“Being idle won't change the establishment. Go out and vote, boycott, be heard. Don't do it for ourselves, but for each other," he said.

Hugh Dickinson was moved by her address, and was grateful to be able to attend.

“She’s a remarkable woman, and the experiences she shared with us were quite moving,” Dickinson (freshman-telecommunications) said.

In particular, Dickinson said that her push to mobilize most resonated with him.

“I think she’s 100 percent right when it comes to getting politically and civically involved,” Dickinson said. “By putting aside our differences and working toward a common goal, we can accomplish so much.”

Huerta, who is 89 years old, has been in the fight for a long time. While acknowledging that she’s getting older, she made it clear that she still has a lot left to work for, and has no plans of slowing down.

“When I leave this world, I want to leave a legacy of justice,” Huerta said.