The University Park Undergraduate Association announced it will be taking steps to combat discrimination and bias within the organization, according to an Instagram post on Saturday.

According to the post, UPUA’s chief officers, executive cabinet, steering committee and caucus representatives have met this past week to determine the necessary steps UPUA should take.

UPUA will now mandate anti-racism training for all members provided by the Diversity and Resiliency Institute of El Paso. The training must be completed by August 31.

All UPUA leaders will be required to read and participate in discussions on “The Racial Healing Handbook: Practical Activities to Help You Challenge Privilege, Confront Systemic Racism, and Engage in Collective Healing.”

UPUA will also host a mandated, organization-wide guided discussion on “systemic biases and discrimination.” The discussion will be led by Margaret Lorah, the interim assistant vice president of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and Carlos Wiley, the director of the Paul Robeson Cultural Center.

According to the post, UPUA will now host executive and constituency town halls every month to hear from students and “become better advocates for students of color.” It also said UPUA will create a reporting system for complaints of bias and discrimination, as well as reform its judicial board’s procedures to ensure all submissions are “investigated to their fullest extent.”

A bias workshop will also be instilled and required as part of the candidate registration process before each UPUA election.

UPUA said these actions are intended to assure the organization holds its members "accountable to the highest standards of representation, advocacy and anti-racism.”

