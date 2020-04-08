Kylie Weaver has always wanted to be a Jeopardy! contestant — and now she can say she has been.

Weaver (senior-supply chain and information systems) auditioned for a Kids Jeopardy! Tournament in sixth grade, but did not get a callback.

“I was very disappointed,” Weaver said.

However that setback did not stop her from later applying for the game show.

Auditions for the Jeopardy! 2020 College Championship began in early February, with 18,000 initial applicants.

A few days after candidates completed an online assessment, they received an email with information regarding their candidacy.

Weaver was one of 300 applicants who were asked to audition.

The audition consisted of another written test with similar questions that could show up on the game and an interview.

The interviewer asked Weaver what she was involved in, what she liked to do in her free time, and what she would do with the money if she won.

After the application process was over, Weaver found that she was one of 15 people who were accepted to compete in the Jeopardy! championship.

“I didn’t think it was real when I got accepted,” Weaver said. “It was such an amazing moment.”

Weaver then went to California to film the show, which only took two days to record.

The championship is set to air from Monday, April 6 through April 13.

Weaver’s episode will air on Wednesday, April 8. Those who are in State College can watch the episode on WATM (ABC).

Weaver could not say how far she did or did not make it in the championship.

“All the kids were really smart,” Weaver said. “And it definitely wasn’t easy.”

