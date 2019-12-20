Penn State will begin a nationwide search for the university's next senior vice president for finance and business and treasurer.

Current Senior Vice President David Gray announced his intention to retire in August 2020, according to a press release.

Gray oversaw several mission-critical units at Penn State, such as the oversight of the university's financial performance for an operating budget totaling $6.8 billion for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Penn State President Eric Barron lauded the senior vice president's contributions to the university during his tenure in the release.

"David's leadership and dedication have been invaluable in making sure the university is a responsible steward of fiscal resources," Barron said in the release. "His efforts have helped to further strengthen Penn State's financial footing as the university plans and prepares for the challenges of the future."

Since 2012, Gray has overseen offices across Penn State including: Auxiliary and Business Services, Commonwealth Operations, Corporate Controller, Diversity and Inclusion, Enterprise Project Management, Ethics and Compliance, Human Resources, Information Technology, Internal Audit, Investment Management, Physical Plant, and University Police and Public Safety.

Gray is also a member of the President's Council and the board of directors for the Corporation for Penn State. Under Gray, Penn State launched LionPATH, WorkLion, and the System for Integrated Management, Budgeting and Accounting (SIMBA). In addition, he has also worked to reduce Penn State's greenhouse gas emissions and various other sustainability initiatives, according to the release.

Gray also holds a leadership role in the Penn State United Way charity campaigns. In 2018, Gray and his wife Margaret pledged $210,000 to create the first graduate scholarship for the College of the Liberal Arts. Gray himself graduated from Penn State with a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's degree in public administration.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve my alma mater these past eight years,” Gray said in the release. “We have made tremendous progress as an institution over that time span, and I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish. There is much unfinished work in front of us, but I know that Penn State is in good hands moving forward.”