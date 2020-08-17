UPUA Graphic
Kaleigh Quinnan

University Park Undergraduate Association President Zackary McKay signed Executive Order 2020-02 on Monday creating its new Executive Office of the President.

According to a post from the UPUA Student Body President Twitter account, the office is intended to carry out administrative management of the association’s executive branch.

The Executive Office consists of the chief of staff, executive communications, assembly relations, executive policy council and emergency management, according to the executive order.

