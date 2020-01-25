Organized by Penn State’s United Socialists, student and community members protested at the Allen Street Gates on Saturday to voice their opposition of war with Iran.

The rally commemorated the global day of protest for the “No War on Iran! US Troops Out of Iraq!” movement.

Student Jeremy Sanville attended the protest to voice his opinion about what he described as America's “interventionist” activity in the Middle East. He encouraged students to educate themselves on America’s conflict with Iran.

“Be careful about what you listen to what the government says, especially the [Department of State],” Sanville (freshman-political science) said. “We’re repeating the same kind of formula we saw with Saddam Hussein when we went into a war for no reason. We have to be aware of being an informed consumer. ‘Stay educated’ is all I can ask students to do.”

Vincent Smedile, an organizer of the event, began the event by outlining a history of America’s conflict with Iran and Iraq, stating that these countries have long been "victims of Western aggression.”

“Obviously we know who the real terrorists are,” Smedile (freshman-astrophysics and political science) said. “The United States has threatened sanctions on Iran, and Iraq doesn’t want to risk its economy because all of their oil stocks and money is actually in the U.S. Federal Reserve, which kind of shows you the extremely colonial character and relationship the United States has set up with Iraq.”

Smedile ended his portion of the protest by stating that although nuclear or ground war may not be seen as a threat anymore, American-imposed sanctions on these countries is still a form of war.

“Just because the rhetoric has died down with Iran and Iraq doesn’t mean that we aren’t still attacking them,” Smedile said.

Otis Williams mentioned he had never written a speech prior to delivering his thoughts through the megaphone at the protest.

“I’m against war," Williams (junior-energy engineering) said. "Not because I’m against the troops. No, I support the troops because the troops are working class. Bill Gates’s kids aren’t going to war. Bloomberg’s kids aren’t going to war. Trump’s kids aren't going to war.”

Williams added that he believes the troops are being lied to to believe that they are protecting American interests.

“I ask, ‘Why do we have American interests in other countries? Why does the United States have 800 active military bases around the world in 70 countries?’” Williams said. “Modern society scoffs at the British Empire of centuries before. Well, I assure you the sun never sets on the American empire.”

Seonghek Kang asked those in attendance why Americans point their fingers at countries like China, Russia and Turkey when he said America is enabling conflicts that it should not be involving its citizens in.

"My choice of the word ‘terror’ should not be overdramatic to any among us who remember the consequences of the last time when this country blindly marched into the Middle East,” Kang (graduate-history) said. “Our local economy is being obliterated. Our friends and neighbors come back with irreversible physical and mental scars. Our country’s name [is] reviled and resented around the world as hypocrites and cheats.”

He reminded attendees that the movement should go beyond the protest and be shared with those who have yet to be informed of the Middle Eastern conflict.

“For 15 years I have lived in this country as an immigrant, watching the kind of Americans who made me grateful of this country’s acceptance, pay a one-way toll for both gangsterism and idiocy of this country’s governing class,” Kang said.

