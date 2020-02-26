Penn State has changed drastically since its creation as a land-grant university. Not only has the administration helped influence change throughout the university’s history, but there are icons and symbols of Penn State history that students have forgotten about.

Eight things specifically have changed throughout Penn State history that present-day students would appreciate for their convenience and iconic natures.

Tuition was free in 1902

Free tuition is every college student’s dream. In 1902, 602 lucky students were spared from having to make tuition payments or fearing debt. Surely, now that enrollment has increased to tens of thousands of students, free tuition may not be realistic. A student can dream, right?

“Old” Old Main

The original Old Main had it all: classrooms, labs, offices and a chapel. Completed in 1863, the construction team utilized their resources to build what was called the “main building.” Limestone was quarried from the land directly in front of Old Main’s construction site. The building had to be rebuilt after it was considered structurally unsound, and it was completed in 1930 as we see it in its current glory.

Resident halls in Old Main

Imagine how convenient it would be to have your dorm room in the same building as your lectures. The first Old Main housed approximately 400 students before it was reconstructed. In an era without Blue Loops and White Loops to shuttle students from East to their classes, centralized Old Main dorms were a blessing.

Old Coaly

Ever wonder what creepy bones were being housed in that display case in the HUB-Robeson Center? That’s Penn State’s first mascot, Old Coaly. The mule helped build the original Old Main, and because the university thought he was so valuable and tough, it purchased Old Coaly for a whopping $190. He grew to become Penn State’s unofficial mascot because he was well liked by students.

Beaver Field

Penn State athletic teams participated in games on Old Main lawn until 1893. The first upgrade toward Beaver Stadium status was Beaver Field, which was located where Osmond Laboratory currently stands. This first permanent home held 500 people. Imagine how crazy the tailgates would be on Old Main lawn, and how easy going to games would be without the hike.

Being allowed to park on Pattee mall

Parking on Pattee Mall used to be the norm, but unfortunately that has changed. Not having to park in downtown or on campus parking garages would probably attract more student drivers. Also, I bet they didn’t have those inconvenient rules where on campus parking was prohibited before 4 p.m. However, for students without cars, having to share walkways with drivers would be a pain.

The pink and black school colors

Before students bled blue and white, they bled pink and black. Even though the combination of colors might sound weird, pink and black were the first official colors of Penn State. Since the colors changed, sporting teams have worn pink and black as their retro uniforms colors and student sections have sported the color to pay homage to the original colors, such as during Penn State Homecoming.