DiscernPSU will host Brian Patchcoski to speak in the “Why I Do What I Do” series at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 in the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity’s new location in the lower level of the HUB-Robeson Center.

Patchcoski is the current director of the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, which was formally known as the LGBTQA Student Resource Center.

DiscernPSU is a “project created to make places where students can think about their own goals, hopes, and plans for their lives in the context of their values and beliefs,” according to Alicia Anderson, a campus minister with Lutheran Campus Ministry at Penn State, adviser to Lutheran Student Community and project director of DiscernPSU.

DiscernPSU typically hosts one “Why I Do What I Do” event per semester.

Patchcoski will speak about what he does as the director of the center and how his work fulfills his personal values.

He “helps students through the journey of academic and personal development, while continuing to create student-centered environments promoting reflective thought and identity development,” according to a press release.

Admission to the event is free and will include refreshments.

“[Patchcoski] has walked with a wide variety of people through so many different challenges,” Anderson said. “I think he will bring a helpful perspective for students who are dealing with their own identity, as well as others who are trying to learn how to deal with differences they don’t fully understand.”

Patchcoski said he is excited to be part of the event to help “folks think about their own journey through someone else’s journey and how they’ve navigated things.”

He said the lecture is a way to look back on his own experience and how his path in life has shifted and changed and what he has learned.

“I never planned to necessarily be doing the work I’m doing today,” Patchocski said. “I hope that [attendees of the event] are able to see or find ways to think about how their journey might not always end as they expected, but also fulfill some of the original desires or expectations of ones journey.”

Cole Majernik, a student fellow for DiscernPSU, helps to plan events, run social media and conduct student interviews. He is currently working to promote the “Why I Do What I Do” lecture series.

“I hope students leave our event with a better sense of direction. It is hard to stay focused when you are pulled in so many different directions and experiencing many new things for the first time in college,” Majernik (junior-public relations) said. “Everyone needs some guidance here and there and it’s nice to hear that from someone you look up to.”

Anderson said she expects a great turnout for the event that sparks conversation among a diverse group of students and their futures.

“We want to help students ask and answer their own questions, listen to and find inspiration from stories like Brian’s, and discover how their own values and beliefs will shape the choices they make about work, activities, relationships and life,” Anderson said.