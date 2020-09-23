University police is investigating an incident that occurred at the Penn State Arboretum in the fountain, according to Penn State University Public Information Officer Jenn Cruden.

It is believed that the fountain was filled up with detergent, soap or something similar, as seen in a post from a Penn State Reddit account.

The action that took place can be considered an act of vandalism, according to Cruden.

Cruden added that the act causes more work for the maintenance crews that oversee the Arboretum and drive up costs for maintenance and repair.

University Police encourages anyone with any information about the incident to reach out to them at 814-863-1111 or online here.