Penn State Housing has updated its listed rates for on-campus residence halls and apartments, according to its website.

Students living in traditional residence halls will pay some of the lowest rates per semester.

Traditional double occupancy rooms will cost $2,820, small double-as-single rooms will cost $3,839, triple-as-double rooms will cost $2,820 and single rooms will cost $3,839.

Students living in renovated residence halls will pay slightly higher rates per semester.

Renovated double rooms will cost $3,150, single rooms will cost $3,955 and triple-as-double rooms will cost $3,150.

Students living in Nittany Suites, which are two-bedroom units, will pay $3,337 per semester.

North Suites will cost $3,580 for a four-person suite, $4,662 for a two-person suite and $2,864 for a supplemental suite.

Eastview Terrace, which is not available to freshmen, will cost $4,769 for single rooms and $5,119 for large single rooms.

The Nittany Lion Inn, which is also not available to freshmen, will cost $3,918 for single occupancy rooms.

On-campus undergraduate apartments include Nittany Apartments and White Course.

Nittany Apartments will cost $3,424 for a two-bedroom "Garden," $3,839 for a four-bedroom "Garden" and $3,987 for a four-bedroom townhouse.

White Course will cost $3,987 for a four-bedroom unit.

All on-campus students living in the aforementioned residences must purchase a campus meal plan.

White Course units for graduate students will cost $938 monthly per person for a four-bedroom unit.

White Course Family Apartments, which are available to graduate and undergraduate students with families, includes various units and doesn't require residents to purchase a campus meal plan.

The rates listed are per resident, per month.

Monthly rent for an unfurnished one-bedroom unit will cost $1,168 and $1,244 for a furnished one-bedroom unit.

An unfurnished two-bedroom unit will cost $1,321 and a furnished two-bedroom unit will cost $1,397.

An unfurnished two-bedroom townhouse will cost $1,321, an unfurnished three-bedroom townhouse will cost $1,459 and a furnished townhouse will cost $1,535.

An unfurnished three-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom unit will cost $1,474.

All rates include utilities.

