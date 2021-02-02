The African American Studies Department released a statement on Tuesday regarding the "Zoom bombing" that occurred in the Black Caucus Zoom room during the Spring 2021 Involvement Fair.

On Jan. 27, Black Caucus experienced 51 unwanted users "ambushing" their Zoom room. These users filled the chat with "anti-Semitic and white supremacist language," as well as racist and homophobic slurs, according to a statement from Black Caucus.

The African American Studies Department faculty's response said "now is the time" for Penn State to "root out" systemic racism within the university.

"We, the African American Studies Department faculty, stand in solidarity with the students who white supremacists attacked on Jan. 27," the faculty said in the statement. "We stand with them because their cause is just."

The faculty supports the students' call to identify the individuals who are responsible and "hold them accountable for what are unquestionably hate crimes."

"After the events of Jan. 6, in the wake of the Jan. 27 outrage, and amid a global and national pandemic that has been especially devastating and deadly for African-descended peoples globally and nationally, we are dangerously out of time," the faculty said.

"We join the Black students in their demand that the leadership of our university seize this moment and make discernible and indisputable transformations toward racial justice—transformations in administrative leadership, in budgetary priorities, and in retention and recruitment of Black students, faculty and staff; transformations that will impact learning and work spaces on all our campuses; transformations that will be tangible in the lives of every member of the Penn State community."

Penn State President Eric Barron released a statement on Jan. 30 denouncing the Zoom bombings, calling them "beyond disgusting and sadly another reminder of the ongoing work that must continue if we are to end incidents motivated by hate."

Additionally, the University Park Undergraduate Association will introduce a resolution to demand legal action, holding the individuals responsible accountable for their actions.

