Penn State students have come from all corners of the earth — both in and outside of the United States. However, only 27 Oregonians are current students at Penn State, which represents just 0.00067 percent of the total undergraduate population of 40,363 at University Park.

While East Coast students may have had Penn State on their radar since the beginning of their college admissions process, their West Coast counterparts decidedly did not.

Claire McDonnell recalled her experience of telling her friends back home she was planning to attend Penn State, who were surprised with her college choice.

“I remember telling people I’m coming to PSU and the response was like ‘Why? You have mountains, you’ve got ocean, you have everything you need right here,’ so we’re the outliers” McDonnell (sophomore-early education) said.

While some of her friends were confused by her choice, McDonnell’s high school academic advisor was just as excited as she was by her college plans.

“They were super excited, we don’t have a lot of kids [from high school] that leave, so they can flex it on their directory thing,” McDonnell said. “When you have kids going out of state you can put in on your school wall, they really celebrate it”

On the East Coast, and especially in Pennsylvania, students often have alumni in their families who pass on the Penn State tradition. Tess Kehoe, being a born-and-bred Oregonian, did not share this experience.

“I had no idea where PSU was when I applied, I thought it was in Philly to be honest,” Kehoe (sophomore- psychology) said.

Kehoes confusion didn’t last long, and when she first visited campus on her accepted student’s visit she found it “magical” and has continued to enjoy the Penn State charm.

Because Portland is a six-and-a-half-hour plane ride — or a 39-hour drive from State College — Penn State isn’t exactly around the corner for this group of students.

This distance hinders their family’s ability to visit, and also limits these students’ holiday break plans.

Kehoes’ family feels this acutely, and is often unable to make it to State College, especially since Kehoes’ dad hates flying.

While some students would opt for a college experience closer to home, these Oregonians had their sights set firmly on Penn State.

Samuel South said he hoped spending his college career at Penn State would help him “pop the bubble” of the Pacific Midwest he has always lived in, and experience something new.

South (sophomore- political science) said he appreciates the differences between his hometown of Ashland and State College.

“[In Ashland] there’s not much diversity, racial diversity, it’s the polar opposite [in State College],” South said.

Unlike the West Coast, marijuana remains illegal recreationally in Pennsylvania. This is directly in contrast to its widespread prevalence in Oregon, where it is fully legalized for adult use.

“My parent’s town, it’s the second largest exporter of weed on the West Coast, that’s the biggest difference to me,” South said.

While South has noted many differences between his home in Pacific Northwest and State College, he said the scenery of Centre County does resemble that of Oregon — as sprawling mountain ranges and verdant forests are hallmarks of Centre County and Oregon alike.

He may have come for the adventure in a familiar setting, but other Oregonians had different reasons for coming to State College.

Sarah Kanzaki was persuaded to leave the West Coast by Penn State’s lively greek life community.

Kanzaki (sophomore-labor and employment relations), a current member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority, always knew that greek life would be an important part of her college experience.

She was originally considering a wide variety of universities in the Deep South, but ultimately decided against them.

“It’s harder to rush [at a traditional southern university] as a minority, and there’s almost no greek life there,” Kanzaki said.

Kanzaki said she is pleased that she eventually ended up in State College.

“PSU has the best of everything — greek life, sports, [and] alumni network,” she said.