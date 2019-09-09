The HUB lawn is about to be the “Hottest in the City” once Ty Dolla $ign arrives at Penn State this month.

Movin’ On and the Student Programming Association will host the joint Ty Dolla $ign concert on Saturday, Sept. 21 on the HUB lawn, with Penn State student DJ Shevy opening for the performer. The event is free for students with a valid Penn State ID, according to a press release from Movin' On and SPA.

Ty Dolla $ign is a singer, rapper, songwriter and producer, who began to surface on the music scene in 2010. He has since collaborated with artists like Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Mac Miller, Jason Derulo, Fifth Harmony and more, and released solo albums of his own.

Eastern Pennsylvania native Shevy, 22, has performed at Penn State often, making an appearance at THON 2019, and playing other locations such as local bars and fraternities, according to the release.

The concert is an "18+ student-focused, alcohol and substance-free" event. For more information, visit www.movinon.org, www.spa.psu.edu, or either organization’s Facebook page.