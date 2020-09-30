Penn State has used Eastview Terrace to isolate students who tested positive for the coronavirus, and to quarantine students who have potentially been exposed since the start of the school year.

Though this has been done to help contain the number of cases in State College, some students said the process is not working quite as intended.

In order to be put into isolation, a student must test positive for the coronavirus, either by getting randomly selected for a test or seeking one out.

According to Penn State’s coronavirus information website, students who test positive for the coronavirus are required to isolate for a minimum of 10 days. Students and faculty who are experiencing symptoms are required to isolate until their test results arrive back negative.

Although the two terms are similar, the difference in meaning between quarantine and isolation is apparent, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers.

Quarantine is done to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus before symptoms, while isolation is done for people who tested positive for the coronavirus or are feeling symptoms of the coronavirus.

Jake Moore said he initially got tested when he had a sore throat and wanted to be on the safe side, but when contacting University Health Services about rapid testing, he ended up feeling confused and “misled.”

“I called five or six different people on UHS and their information and communication is in no way consistent,” Moore (junior-telecommunications) said. “The rapid test for example, at first I was told they had them, a different lady told me they ran out of them, and a third lady told me they never had them to begin with.”

Rachel Hord also expressed confusion when she got tested and was not given a clear answer as to how long it would take to receive the test results.

Hord (freshman-telecommunications) was told to quarantine in Eastview Terrace until her results came back, and even after the results arrived with a confirmed positive, Hord said it was unclear how long she would be isolated.

“I heard so many different things from people. When I was getting tested, one lady said it takes three to five business days to get results. Another lady said two days,” Hord said. “When I asked how long would isolation be, I heard one lady say two weeks, and I heard another say 10 days.”

Catalina Cheung, who had also been tested and received a call within a few hours to pack and move into Eastview Terrace, said packing instructions were unclear.

Cheung (sophomore-kinesiology) said she had 20 minutes to get to Eastview and packed whatever she could carry.

“I didn't bring a pillow or a blanket because they didn’t say to. They just said to bring toiletries and clothes and enough stuff for 14 days max,” Cheung said. “So then I got there and there was just a little blanket and no pillow.”

Cheung also said the meals provided were either hit or miss, recalling one mishap when water was not delivered.

Lunch would be served at around 11:30 a.m., dinner is served at 4:30 p.m. and breakfast would come with the dinner.

Hord, who had tested positive, said she was not able to taste or smell the food. Despite this, she said chicken and vegetables were served four days in a row and described dinner as “dining hall food that has been sitting out for a few hours.”

“One night they gave me some brown meat. I really don't know what it was because I couldn't taste it, but later that night I got sick,” Hord said.

While quarantined there, students tried to figure out ways to fill their time and keep themselves entertained, as they are not to leave their room at all.

Moore said he filled his time by watching Netflix, calling his friends and family and trying to study and do work.

Hord said she contacted her friends and family, and rewatched all of the Harry Potter movies, did homework and read.

For students who might have to isolate at Eastview Terrace at some point, Moore said he suggests finding a way to workout and exercise as much as possible.

“It got to the point where I was just excited to have people dropping off my food,” Moore said. “I was just so bored.”

Cheung said to bring things to keep yourself entertained, as after a couple days it becomes “depressing.”

Hord suggested packing for longer than you think you will be in Eastview, along with things such as books and movies. Hord said to also bring medicine, as it is not provided.

From their experience overall, Moore said he was very displeased with the process and that at least two people on his floor at Eastview had felt the same way.

In terms of what Penn State can do to help students with the whole process for the future, Hord said that it would be better to offer some form of transportation for students who live farther from Eastview Terrace, and although it would be difficult to do, Hord said it would be beneficial for someone from Penn State to call and check in on the isolated students’ mental health.

“I never got a mental health check, [but] luckily I had my friends and family who checked up on me,” Hord said. “But, I feel like it would have been nice to know that the campus was thinking about my well-being rather than just locking me in a room and leaving food outside my door for 10 days.”