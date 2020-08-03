Twenty years from now, the coronavirus pandemic and the quarantine of summer 2020 will be a distant memory, brought up occasionally over dinner with old friends or explained to your children while they complete their history homework.

In all honesty, I would bet money that we’ll resort to making jokes about the whole experience in lieu of healthier coping mechanisms.

But while 2020 is currently considered a “living hell” by some, I don’t want to remember it that way, and I don’t want you to remember it in that way either.

The "college experience” this fall won’t be synonymous with socializing and getting to know new people in person, but 2020 has given us an incredible opportunity to get to know ourselves better.

Think of it this way: this is only a small part of your whole life, and following precautions is a small price to pay for yours and others' health and safety.

I am entering my sophomore year this fall, so my freshman year was also affected by the coronavirus, albeit in a different way than yours will be. The main difference is that while I had the opportunity to make friends in person during my fall semester who I was able to speak with after switching to remote instruction, this will be a challenging task for the class of 2024.

However, challenging tasks can always be completed. Masking and social distancing are just the new norms that we’re getting used to for the time being.

The secret to making the most of your freshman year amid the coronavirus — or at least what worked for me — is making a strict schedule.

During the first few weeks of online classes following spring break, I found myself struggling to separate life from school, mostly due to the fact that they both were happening in the same space — my house.

I noticed that I was doing homework at odd hours of the day, when I should’ve been allowing myself free time to talk with friends or family. Everything started to blur together.

This problem doesn’t occur during a normal semester because there is a differentiation between school and life. You leave your dorm to go to class, and when you finish class at the end of the day, there is a clear transition into your free time.

My advice is to make this transition clear when classes start in August. This way you'll avoid procrastinating and allow yourself time for what you want to do, and there won’t be a blurred line between school and life.

To illustrate this more clearly, I suggest you input into your calendar a clear "end time" — a time when you stop working on schoolwork for the day and switch your attention to your own projects and goals. This has helped me feel less guilty while talking with friends in the evening or watching TV this past spring.

The other piece of advice I’d give is to reach out to anyone and everyone. It will be extremely awkward at first, since a lot of conversations will happen over the internet, but it will be beneficial in the long run.

Reach out to your professors, students in your Zoom classes or professionals in your field to make more connections and to learn about people’s lives. I’m almost positive they will be more than willing to get to know you as well.

Never in our life will we have so much free time. But instead of complaining about the experiences we can’t have, make the most of every minute and have a great first semester in college.